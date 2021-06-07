FROSTBURG — While Mountain Ridge ace Bryce Snyder flirted with a no-hitter against Fort Hill, the Miners’ offense produced just enough for a playoff-opening win.
The junior right-hander didn’t allow a base-knock until the sixth inning, and Mountain Ridge manufactured four runs on wild pitches and another on an error.
The Sentinels stayed competitive throughout, but they just couldn’t execute at the plate, as Mountain Ridge took care of business to win 6-0 in the Class 1A West Region I quarterfinals on Monday.
“We got a little complacent there, Bryce was mowing them down, going pretty strong,” Miners head coach Todd Snyder said. “Sometime’s when he’s pitching they fall asleep.
“We were able to take advantage and put pressure on them and get guys moving. We put runners in scoring position and took advantage of a couple of wild pitches.
“We didn’t hit the ball like I wanted to today, but some of that’s on (Bryce) Schadt. Last time we faced him he lived outside. Today he brought his curveball.”
Mountain Ridge (5-5) faces top-seeded Northern (14-2) in Accident on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the region semifinals.
Snyder won’t be eligible to pitch then after cruising through six shutout innings against Fort Hill. He was in control throughout, allowing just one hit — a hard liner by Schadt to center field — five outs away from a potential no-hitter.
The hard-throwing Snyder struck out seven and walked only one.
“He was just settled in, he only needed two pitches,” coach Snyder said. “He didn’t go to a slider or changeup today, he just pounded the strike zone. We saw that they were struggling with that, and when they were making contact it wasn’t anything solid. So we just lived off those pitches.”
The Miners’ skipper elected to use Snyder Monday instead of saving his top pitcher for their game against Northern, the area’s top team, on Wednesday. He thought about saving him, he said, but decided to not take any game for granted.
“I was going back and forth,” coach Snyder said. “Bryce has faced Northern twice already, and in the end, if we don’t win today it doesn’t matter. I’m not going to leave my best sitting at home with innings to pitch.
“I only wanted to run him out today to 75 (pitches). If we were going to make it through the rest of the week, we wanted to make sure he can come back (on Friday).”
At the plate, Mountain Ridge didn’t rip the cover off the ball, but the squad ran the bases well and took what Schadt — who was solid on the bump for Fort Hill in a complete-game performance — gave it.
Schadt allowed six runs, four earned, on seven hits in six innings of work. Despite some hiccups here and there, his stuff was tough to handle; Schadt fanned 13 Miners.
In the opening frame, Snyder got the Miners’ offense going with a one-out double. He later came around on a wild pitch, as did Bradyn Speir, who reached on a single.
Jeff McKenzie added a third first-inning run on an RBI single, and with Snyder seemingly in complete control, that’s all Mountain Ridge required.
The Miners’ Speir took advantage of another wild pitch in the third for a fourth run, and a fifth-inning error — in which the Sentinels’ third baseman under threw first with a runner in motion, allowing Landon McAlpine to scamper home from first base — plated one more.
Evan Cook scored Mountain Ridge’s final run on a wild pitch in the sixth.
“Our starting catcher wasn’t there,” Fort Hill head coach Jeff Brode said. “Bryce threw some tough pitches that were tough to handle. They got away, and they scored four runs on passed balls. He was put in a tough position.”
The Miners tallied seven hits, McAlpine accounted for two of them to lead the squad, and the Sentinels managed two — adding a second knock in the seventh when Xavier Ashley tallied a single off of reliever Lyle Baker.
“We didn’t hit the ball real well today,” Brode said. “The Snyder kid pitches well, and Baker came in and threw the ball well. They made some plays behind them. ... That’s just baseball, some days it goes your way and other days it doesn’t.”
Now, Mountain Ridge turns to Wednesday, weather permitting, for a road semifinal with Northern.
The Miners shouldn’t lack confidence, since they topped the Huskies, 10-9, last Wednesday and followed that up with a 9-6 triumph over Allegany two days later.
“I hope we come out and hit,” coach Snyder said. “We’ve faced them, we’ve seen all their pitching. They’ve got a real good team. They hit the baseball, we’re going to have to field the baseball.
“If we come out and strike out like we did today, we’re going to be in trouble. ... The whole team has to hit. The kids have confidence, they’ve beaten Northern, they’ve beaten Allegany. It’s a matter of if we fully show up. “
