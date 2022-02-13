KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Sydney Snyder scored a career-high 36 points, and Mountain Ridge outlasted Preston, 66-59, on the road Saturday for its seventh win in eight games.
Snyder, who also had eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, shot 11 of 12 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to help the Miners hold on and improve to 9-6. Abbie Maddy, who was second on the squad with 14 points and six rebounds, also made all four of her free-throw attempts in the decider.
Preston tried to mount a comeback behind 13 second-half points from Brianna Sphar and 11 after the break from Carsynn Sines, cutting the deficit to four points with two minutes left, but Mountain Ridge held on. Sphar and Sines finished with 20 and 17 points, respectively.
The Miners led 15-11 after the first quarter, 29-26 at the half and 49-45 after three. Eliza Duncan pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds. Reghan Sivic put up six points and four rebounds. Bayleigh Lamberson scored six points and grabbed three rebounds.
Preston won the junior varsity game, 51-42. Preston was led by Alauna Wilson and Kendra Nazelrod both with 11 points. Mountain Ridge was paced by Marissa Greig’s 17 and Layla Miller’s 10.
Mountain Ridge hosts Bishop Walsh (4-11) today at 7 p.m. The Miners will recognize seniors Maddy and Caydence Pennington on Senior Night.
Allegany 54 Bishop Walsh 36
CUMBERLAND — Liliana Zembower and Shylah Taylor had monster performances in the post, and Allegany used a dominant third quarter to pull away from Bishop Walsh on Saturday.
Zembower scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Taylor tallied a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Campers, who outscored the Spartans, 24-4, in the third quarter. Allegany led just 21-19 at halftime before the white-hot third.
Rachel Bush garnered nine points, Maddie Poland scored six and Avery Miller tallied a team-high seven assists and pulled down eight rebounds.
Autumn Hoppert paced the Spartans with a team-best 21 points. Grace Elliott ended with nine, and Katie Kutcher chipped in four.
Allegany (9-5) hosts Moorefield (5-12) tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. Bishop Walsh (4-11) is at Mountain Ridge (9-6) today at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Keyser 58 Lincoln 50
SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A trio of Keyser scorers finished in double figures, and Keyser held on Saturday for its 10th win in 11 games.
Alexa Shoemaker (16), Maddy Broadwater (15) and Summer Reid (12) led the way offensively for the Tornado, who built a 30-19 halftime edge thanks to eight second-quarter points from Shoemaker.
After the teams played an even third quarter, Keyser held off a Lincoln rally — spearheaded by Megan Tucker’s nine points in the fourth quarter — to secure the win. Tucker ended with a game-high 21 points.
Keyser (14-5) is at now-No. 3 Petersburg (14-4) tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
