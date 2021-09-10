THURMONT — Bryce Snyder passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Mountain Ridge to a 49-6 victory at Catoctin Friday night.
Snyder was 15 of 21 for 272 yards, hitting Nathaniel Washington on TD strikes of 61 yards and 23. He connected on a 59-yarder with Uma Pua’auli.
He scored the game’s first points on a one-yard run at the 6:46 mark of the first quarter.
Special teams blocked a punt that Jacob Wildeson recovered in the end zone and Pua’auli ran in the two-point conversion for a 15-0 lead with 5:28 left in the first quarter.
Catoctin scored on quarterback Connor Crum’s three-yard run. The conversion pass was incomplete and the Miners led 15-6 going to the second quarter.
From there, it was all Mountain Ridge as they took command with a 21-point quarter. Snyder connected with Washington on the 61-yarder at 9:55, then with Pua-auli on the 59-yarder with 6:58 to play and Jaden Lee’s 18-yard run gave the Miners a 30-point halftime lead at 36-6.
Snyder found Washington on a 23-yard scoring strike with 1:24 left in the third quarter that began a running clock and Garrett Michaels scored on a 4-yard run with 7:36 to play in the game.
Both teams threw two interceptions with the Miners’ Colin Lowry picking off both, returning one for 10 yards.
Mountain Ridge finished with 401 yards and held Catoctin to 134, shutting down the Cougars (0-2) run game to only 18 yards.
Lee led the Miners’ 129-yard rush attack with 52 yards on eight attempts. Ashton Shimko, who was 5 of 6 on extra points, got 38 yards on six attempts.
Washington finished with 121 yards on three catches and Pua-auli had 93 on three receptions.
Catoctin’s Crum passed for 116 yards, hitting 11 of 21.
Mountain Ridge (2-0) hosts Allegany, also 2-0, on Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.