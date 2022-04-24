ACCIDENT — Bryce Snyder pitched a complete game and drove in five runs at the plate to lead No. 2 Mountain Ridge past No. 3 Northern, 8-3, on Saturday.
The Miners opened to a 5-0 lead with a four-run fourth inning, and that was enough for Snyder, as the Frostburg State signee allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in seven innings pitched with six strikeouts and no walks.
At the plate, the senior was 2 for 3 with a double, five RBIs and two walks. Uma Pua’auli, Landon McAlpine and Evan Cook also notched multiple hits. Cook and McAlpine doubled.
Luke Ross was tabbed with the loss for Northern, which was outhit 11-5. Easton Rhoten, Kellen Hinebaugh and Tyler Yoder drove in the Huskies’ three runs.
Mountain Ridge (8-1) is at Catoctin on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Northern (8-4) is at East Hardy (3-12) on Monday at 6 p.m.
No. 4 Petersburg 7 No. 5 Keyser 5
PITTSBURGH — Petersburg overcame an early hole to down Keyser at PNC Park on Saturday afternoon.
Playing in the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Keyser struck first with three runs in the first and another in the second to lead 4-2 entering the third. However, Petersburg would score the game’s next five runs en route to a ninth straight win.
Nate Travis was the winning arm, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and striking out 10 Tornado hitters to one walk in five frames pitched. Johnathan Mallow had the hot bat, tallying three of the Vikings’ six hits and collecting three RBIs. Garrett Vanmeter notched a pair of singles.
Keyser reliever Seth Healy was tabbed with the loss. Healy went 3 for 3 at bat with two RBIs. Noah Broadwater went 2 for 3 with a double. Logan Rotruck and Konner Bennett tripled, and Bradfield doubled.
Keyser (7-6) hosts Berkeley Springs on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Petersburg (10-6) is at Southern (4-8) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Southern 20 Fort Hill 13
OAKLAND — Fort Hill couldn’t find the strike zone, walking 14 Southern hitters, and the Rams emerged victorious in the shootout on Saturday.
Fort Hill cracked more base hits in the game, 12-8, and led by 10 runs at one point, but 14 free passes and five hit by pitches between three arms were too much to overcome. Once runners got on, Isaac Upole brought them home — the senior was 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
The Sentinels built an early 4-0 lead after the top half of the first. Upole answered with a two-run homer in the bottom half; however, Fort Hill plated three in the third and five in the fourth to go up 12-2.
Southern answered with a combined 15 runs the next two innings, with Upole’s three-run homer providing insurance in the sixth to end a three-game Southern skid.
Will Moon singled, doubled and drove in two runs, Gavin Warnick tripled and tallied two RBIs, and Jared Haskiell doubled and collected a pair of ribbies.
Bryce Schadt and Shane Welsh were both 3 for 3 with a double. Eston Bender and Logan VanMeter had two hits apiece. Bender, Welsh, Hunter VanMeter, Logan VanMeter and Nate Farrell all garnered two RBIs.
Southern hosts Petersburg on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Southern 14 East Hardy 0
BAKER, W.Va. — Will Moon threw a two-hit shutout, and Southern scored eight first-inning runs to cruise at East Hardy on Saturday.
Following their victory over Fort Hill, the Rams hit the road to pick up a second straight win. Upole bashed another home run as part of his 2 for 3 day with three RBIs.
Moon struck out 11 and walked just one in his six-inning performance. Aerik LeBon tallied three hits and two ribbies and Warnick hit safely twice and drove in a pair. Moon also collected two RBIs.
Noah Sager picked up the loss for the Cougars, who were outhit 11-2. Dawson Price and Kollin Quarles tallied their two base hits — both singles.
East Hardy hosts Northern on Monday at 6 p.m.
Frankfort 5 East Fairmont 4
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Peyton Clark hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh to allow Frankfort to come from behind and win at East Fairmont on Saturday.
With the Falcons down to their final out trailing 4-3, Clark’s clutch two-run bomb gave them their first lead of the game. Andrew Lynch, who picked up the win with an excellent outing out of the bullpen, stranded the tying run at second in the bottom of the seventh.
Lynch tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings after coming on in the second; he allowed three hits, struck out three and walked two in the performance.
East Fairmont scored two runs in each the first and second innings to lead 4-0, a lead it would maintain until Clark’s blast. Frankfort entered the seventh down 4-2 before coming back.
Lynch singled and doubled, and Landon Kinser also notched a two-bagger.
Clay Hershberger was the losing pitcher for East Fairmont. Daniel Raddish slapped three singles, and Joseph Alvaro had a pair of base knocks.
Frankfort (7-7) is at Jefferson on Monday at 6 p.m.
No. 5 Moorefield 6 Greenbrier West 5
MORGANTOWN — Moorefield built a five-run lead in the middle innings and held off Greenbrier West late at West Virginia University on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets led 6-1 entering the fifth, but their edge dwindled to just one run after Greenbrier West plated a pair in the seventh. With the tying run at second, Moorefield’s Gary Weese pitched a fly-out to secure the win.
Karson Reed and Coleman Mongold tallied two hits apiece for Moorefield, which tallied seven base hits. Greenbrier West, which also had seven base knocks, was led by Cole Vandall, who tripled and doubled.
Moorefield (10-9) is at Pendleton County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
No. 3 Northern 10 Southern 4
OAKLAND — Chance Ritchey homered and drove in four runs to guide Northern to its 11th consecutive victory over Garrett County rival Southern on Friday night.
Ritchey was 3 for 4 at the dish for Northern, which built a 6-1 edge entering the fifth. Southern got a run back in the fifth and hit a two-run bomb off the bat of Tanner Haskiell in the seventh, but the Huskies tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to hold off the surge.
Ritchey, who also doubled, was complimented by Rhoten and Hinebaugh and their two-hit bouts. Myles Uphold tripled, and Connor Lawson and Hinebaugh doubled.
Upole went 4 for 4 at the plate to pace Southern. The senior homered, doubled, drove in a run and scored twice himself. The West Virginia signee was tabbed with the loss after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits with six Ks and no walks in 2 2/3 innings pitched.
