OAKLAND — No. 5 Mountain Ridge trailed virtually the entire game at Southern, but a late 3-pointer by Sydney Snyder gave the Miners the 42-40 win to avoid the upset.
Southern led after each of the first three quarters, 13-9 after one, 21-17 at the half and 34-24 after three. The Rams were able to build a 10-point lead behind 3-pointers from Maggie Nickel, Maddie Artice and Carly Wilt in the period.
Mountain Ridge waged a furious comeback, using a 15-4 run to begin the fourth — bookended by an Abbie Maddy foul line jumper — to take its first lead of the game late.
Kelcie Dixon put Southern back up 40-39 with a lay-up on the other end with 25 seconds left; however, Snyder took the inbounds pass and pushed it up the floor to drain the winning 3-pointer.
Southern had two final chances, the latter of which the Miners gifted the Rams after throwing an inbounds pass out of bounds with one second left, but both tries missed the mark.
Snyder finished with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Reghan Sivic was second with nine points, followed by Maddy with five and Rhegan Lamberson with four. Bayleigh Lamberson and Ava Tringler corralled six and five rebounds, respectively.
For Southern, Nickel led with 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers, Wilt tallied 10 points, Artice garnered nine, Dixon chipped in six and Koley Richard had four.
Mountain Ridge (12-6, 6-2 WestMAC), seeded No. 3 in the 1A West Region 1 playoffs, is at second-seeded Fort Hill (13-6, 6-1) in semifinal action on Tuesday night.
Fifth-seeded Southern (4-16, 2-6 WestMAC) is at fourth-seeded Northern (9-12, 1-7) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the playoff first round. The winner is at top-seeded Allegany (13-5, 4-3) on Tuesday night.
Allegany 47 Boonsboro 45
BOONSBORO — Just like its Allegany County counterparts, Allegany needed to mount a fourth-quarter comeback to put another entry in the win column.
The Campers, ranked a season-high No. 2 in the Area Top 5, found themselves trailing Boonsboro by six points at one point in the fourth period. Behind solid defense and timely foul shooting down the stretch, Allegany came back to secure the top seed in the 1A West Region 1 playoffs.
Allegany shot 17 for 25 from the foul line as a team, led by Shylah Taylor, who converted on all six of her attempts. Boonsboro, meanwhile, attempted just nine tries from the charity stripe, making seven.
The Campers trailed 11-10 after the first quarter, took a 24-18 lead at the half and was up 32-28 entering the fourth.
Avery Miller topped the scoring with 18 points on six field goals and sunk 6 of 10 foul shots, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double. Taylor narrowly missed joining Miller in that club with a 12-point, nine-rebound performance.
Madde Poland scored six points, Faith Stevenson garnered five points and nine rebounds, and Rachel Bush stuffed the stat sheet with four points, five assists and four steals.
Boonsboro was lethal from beyond the arc, sinking eight 3-pointers. Emily Mckevitt made three, Ayden Chesnutwood and Kaylee Morgan drilled a pair each, and Beka Meikeljohn added one.
Mckevitt led the scoring with 11 points, followed by Chesnutwood with nine, Morgan with eight, and Maya Fravel and Haylee Hartman with four.
