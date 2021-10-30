FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge offense sputtered in the first half, but Bryce Snyder and Co. were firing on all cylinders in the second half, as the Miners scored three touchdowns over a 3:31 span in the third quarter to take down Keyser, 33-8.
Snyder finished 18 of 31 passing for 190 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The senior QB was 8 of 11 for 108 yards in the second half.
“We needed to really pull together. The kids have been hurting since the tragic events of yesterday,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said, referring to Thursday’s killing of Fort Hill junior Saiquan Jenkins. “It’s on everybody’s mind. I walked into a room today with my team training class and they were silent. I thought, “Wow.” So there’s a human side of this that we found out that we’re going to have to try to cope with that situation. A lot of our kids knew Saiquan and it was just on everybody’s mind. It was the theme of the day.
“Just very proud of our kids and how they were able to try to keep their emotions in check. We told them to go out and have fun for three hours. It was slow at times, and we had to grind it out at times, and our defense hung in there for us. Our defensive staff did a great job. Then at halftime, we made some great offensive adjustments, I thought. We knew Keyser was going to be a bear. Their backs are against the wall. They’re always tough, they’re always physical. They have a tough front, similar to what we saw with Williamsport last week, so we were glad to hang in there and pull this one out.”
“We’ve been talking to the boys, ‘We’ve got to be able to stop the self-inflicted wounds, the jumping offside, the holding penalties, the personal fouls afterward,’” said Keyser head coach Derek Stephen. “That’s stuff they can control. We’ve been trying to work on that every day and preaching it every day. I just told the boys what we do in practice has to come to fruition on the field. Some of it is, some of it isn’t. We’re going to go back to work this week because we’ve got one more game left to try to correct what we can to get that push into the playoffs.”
Mountain Ridge received the second-half kickoff with a 7-0 lead, marching down to the Keyser 28 on five plays and an offside penalty. On first-and-10, Snyder dropped back and aired a pass into no man’s land, where Keyser’s Caden Youngblood almost picked it off.
Snyder made the Tornado pay, throwing a 12-yard completion to Tyson Shumaker and, after a pair of incompletions, an eight-yard dump off to Jaden Lee, which set up fourth-and-2 from the Keyser 8.
The Miners went for it, with Snyder faking a handoff right and throwing a swing pass to the left to a wide-open Uma Pua’auli, who crossed the goal line untouched. The point-after try, kicked by Snyder, was blocked, giving the Miners a 13-0 advantage at 6:59.
It wouldn’t take long for the Mountain Ridge defense to get the ball back, as it forced a three-and-out. Snyder capitalized, rifling a pass into Nathaniel Washington on a post pattern. Washington caught it in between a pair of Keyser defenders, split the gap and raced 48 yards for the score at 5:09 for a 19-0 lead.
The Miner defense forced another punt with another three-and-out. Jaden Rosales blocked the kick and Christian Beeman recovered at the Keyser 20.
Two plays later, Snyder scored on a one-yard run following a 19-yard rocket to Shumaker. Snyder booted the PAT at 3:28 for a 26-0 lead.
Keyser marched down the field on the ensuing drive and went for it on fourth-and-8 at the Mountain Ridge 22. Sammy Bradfield tried to extend a play and was being hauled down as he threw the pass — as a result, Colin Lowry got under it and returned the interception 82 yards for a score, making it 33-0.
Keyser’s ensuing punt was downed at the Mountain Ridge 1, although one of the side judges ruled it a touchback, and the Tornado got after Lee behind the line of scrimmage for a safety.
Bradfield had the final score, a one-yard run with 46 seconds left.
“They were flying to the football and we just weren’t getting there and finishing our blocks,” Stephen said of the Mountain Ridge defense. “But I give them credit. They were flying to the football and coming across.
“We got a little momentum there at the end and moved the football a little bit. We’ve just got to be able to execute the whole game.”
Washington was the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 95 yards and two scores, including a 32-yard TD at 3:10 in the second quarter. Pua’auli added five receptions for 37 yards.
The Mountain Ridge defense held Keyser to 171 yards and eight points, the first time the Tornado has been held to single digits since 2019.
“We have a stout front,” Patterson said. “First drive, we were a little bit on our heels. But once we adjusted to their game speed, I thought they did a great job. Our defensive front kind of won the night for us.”
Bradfield finished with 126 yards on 30 carries — the rest of the offense had 13 passing yards and 24 rushes for 32 yards.
“That’s why we put him back there in the Wildcat because we know he’s going to give us everything he’s got,” Stephen said, “as will the rest of our seniors. But he’s trying to put the team on his back if he has to.
“I think the Wildcat slows everybody down on defense because they have to account for him running the ball and we can bust other guys. Then they see the other guys and have to account for them. So I think that’s what helps us out a little bit there.”
Next up for the Tornado (4-4) is the Mineral Bowl against Frankfort (5-4), which will be hosted at Alumni and Friends at Tornado Alley on Friday.
“I told them, ‘If we’ve got to get you hyped for this game, then you’re not ready for it yet,’” Stephen said. “The Mineral Bowl is the Mineral Bowl. We preached to our kids it’s playoff mentality, win or go home, and it’s going to be the same for them. So I know it’s going to be one heck of a game next week.”
Mountain Ridge (8-1) awaits its playoff seed and opponent, which will be determined by this afternoon’s Homecoming matchup between Fort Hill and Allegany. The Miners will host a playoff game for the first time since 2010.
“Mixed emotions with again the overlying theme of the tragedy at Fort Hill,” Patterson said. “We’re going to get together as a team tomorrow, watch over our film, and as many kids as we can, we’re going to go down to Greenway Avenue Stadium tomorrow to watch that game. We’re excited, we’re happy with where we’re at, but it’s all kind of temperamented because of the situation.”
