FROSTBURG — Sydney Snyder scored with less than two minutes remaining to lift Mountain Ridge over Northern 1-0 Thursday evening at Miner Stadium.
The lone goal of the game came on a follow-up of a Reese Rizzo shot. Rizzo sent the shot toward goal where Northern’s Ada White was able to knock it away, but Snyder was crashing the net and was able to get enough on the return to push it over the goal line and give Mountain Ridge the lead with just under two minutes remaining.
In the last 10 minutes of play, Mountain Ridge picked up the intensity. It had several scoring opportunities during this time. At the 8-minute mark, CiCi Cooper connected on a hard shot on goal from 30 yards out. The shot went over the outstretched hands of White, but hit off the top bar, bouncing over the top of the penalty box and it was cleared away by the Huskies defense.
The Miners kept the pressure on and eventually score on Snyder’s follow up.
The win secured the WestMac Championship for Mountain Ridge in the league’s inaugural season, going 7-0-1 in conference play.
The majority of the game was played in rainy conditions affecting the play of both teams. Several balls skipped off the turf and were misplayed by both teams throughout.
The Northern defense of Lydia Nelson, Isabella Yoder, Leah McKenzie, Kaylee Bowser and White kept the Miners’ offense in check most of the evening, stopping scoring opportunities or intercepting passes. When the Miners got a shot off, White made several saves where she deflected the shot away.
The Miner defense of Lexie Simpson, Emma Komatz, Allysen Miller, Paige Pirolozzi and Bayleigh Lamberson was able to prevent Northern from taking a clean shot on goal all evening. Northern tried to play several long balls through the Mountain Ridge defense, but Lamberson came off her line to stop several scoring opportunities. Although Lamberson didn’t record a save, she played big in the goal all night.
Northern’s best scoring opportunity came in the opening minute of the game, but the shot sailed wide. The Huskies were able to get by the back line of the Miners, but as a Mountain Ridge defender closed out on the attack, the shot sailed wide right.
Mountain Ridge outshot Northern 10-3 overall and 10-0 in shots on goal. The Miners held the slight edge in corner kicks, 3-2. Northern’s White was credited with eight saves.
Northern (10-3 overall, 5-2 WestMac) will host Fort Hill on Monday at 7 p.m. Mountain Ridge (10-2-1 overall, 7-0-1) will host Bishop Walsh the same day at 3:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge clinched the top seed in the 1A West Section 1 Region with their win against Allegany on Tuesday.
