The past 72 hours have been wild, to say the least.
Wednesday afternoon, the Times-News had our weekend gameplan for coverage of 16 — possibly 18 — high school basketball games between Thursday and Saturday — the busiest weekend of the year, every year, for the sports department — all mapped out. That’s two Southern — boys and girls — state semifinal games, possibly two Southern state title games, Keyser at home to North Marion in the West Virginia Class AA Region I Co-Finals, Frankfort at Fairmont Senior in the other Co-Final, and 12 Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament games.
I would be at newly renovated Bobcat Arena on Thursday for the ACIT, Alex Rychwalski would be at Keyser, and a reporter from one of our sister papers would have Frankfort at Fairmont Senior covered. On Friday, Times-News Staff Writer Brandon Glass would be at Frostburg State, I would be in College Park to cover the Southern boys and Alex in Towson to report on the Lady Rams. If both Southern teams won, Friday’s plan would carry over to Saturday. If one, or both, lost, then we’d adjust accordingly, as we always do. You get the point.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that that number shrank to zero games by Thursday afternoon. We’re living in a state of “so, now what do we do?” here in the sports department. By now, everyone has been impacted in one way or another by the coronavirus outbreak. But sports — specifically the high school variety, with some junior college and Division II thrown in — are literally our livelihood.
But don’t get it twisted. We had a two-man staff for just about the entirety of the 2019 football season. We’re going to be just fine. This isn’t a “woe is the Times-News sports department” column.
It’s quite the opposite.
I had a phone call with Southern boys basketball head coach Tom Bosley on Thursday night after his team had their 74th practice of the season. The conversation, although I’m sure just normal to him, helped put things into perspective.
He didn’t want people to feel bad for him, or his coaches, but for the kids.
The biggest loser in this pandemic is the athletes that didn’t get to compete this weekend, likely won’t get to make up those games, and the athletes in the spring that are already seeing their seasons be put on hold, and could quite possibly be canceled.
To some, this weekend was just a cancellation of basketball games. Around here, however, we don’t have any professional or major college level sports teams. We don’t have the Terps playing down the street, or the Orioles a quick 20-minute car ride away. We have high school sports, junior college athletics at Allegany, Garrett and Potomac State, and Division II sports at Frostburg State. But, by and large, it’s all high school sports. And there is nothing at all wrong with that. I, personally, prefer it that way.
The perfect example of that is by attending a basketball game at Southern High School, which can only best be described in the way CBS college hoops insider Jon Rothstein explains a VCU home game at the Siegel Center: More life-altering than a 10-day trip to Europe.
Full disclosure: I’ve never been to Europe. But you get the point.
The people of Oakland live for Southern boys and girls basketball in the same way that so many in Cumberland eat, sleep and breathe Fort Hill football, or Allegany softball, or those in Frostburg can’t wait for fall nights under the lights for the boys and girls soccer teams.
Ram Arena is the self-proclaimed “Home of The 6th Man,” and for good reason. It’s a packed house on a nightly basis with entertainment provided by the Southern pep band, a welcome addition to the hoops for someone whose few passions include sports and music like myself.
For much, possibly all, of the Rams’ seven seniors on the boys team, and six seniors on the girls team, their high school basketball careers probably ended with a win, but not the most important one: a state championship.
“It was a very emotional time,” Bosley said of Thursday’s practice. “There was hardly any talking at all. ... Everybody knew (it was the end of the season) and wanted to get out of there, but they sat in the dressing room for a while. There wasn’t much said because nothing needed to be said.
“You can tell when you coach groups like this — it’s a close-knit team, staff as well. Coaches get to do this again possibly, but when the seniors are done, they’re done. It’s the first time we’ve won the last game of the year, but that state championship still hasn’t happened.”
There’s so much that goes into any high school sports team, regardless of the size of the program, or the amount of success or failure the team has. Players, parents, coaches, cheerleaders, administration ... the list goes on and on.
At this point, the writing is probably on the wall. Spring sports practices had already started before everything got shut down. Before the shutdowns, you couldn’t just keep pushing the state tournaments back, especially when so many athletes are involved in spring sports.
But, at the very least, all I’m asking the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association and West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to do is keep an open mind about this. I’m hoping that’s why there have been no further updates since Thursday afternoon after the initial postponement announcements.
I get it. Life isn’t fair. But neither is this. If you need to play the state tournaments in June, play them in June. The seniors deserve it.
Bits and pieces
Before finishing off with some business, I just wanted to throw some common sense stuff in here, even though it really should go without saying. On the surface, the decision by the MPSSAA and WVSSAC to postpone basketball action, and the ACIT to cancel the 60th installment of the tournament, were simple solutions to a complex problem.
But, having talked to coaches, as well as ACIT general chairman Joe Carter, and just using ... you know ... common sense, I can assure you the decisions were anything but simple. Carter hated the fact that he had to make such a difficult, but completely necessary, decision.
If you follow Ty Johnson on Twitter, or just follow some degree of college basketball on Twitter, you’ll have likely seen the clips of Fred Hoiberg visibly sick on the bench during Nebraska’s loss to Indiana on Wednesday night in the Big 10 Tournament. He left the floor before the final buzzer, went to the hospital and, although he wasn’t diagnosed with the coronavirus, he did test positive for influenza A.
The point I’m getting at here is, if you’re wondering why all of these events are getting canceled, and so many sports leagues are putting their seasons on hold, it’s because we as a nation aren’t smart enough to stay away from others when we’re sick. They have to literally put forth policies — i.e. suspending the season — for us to not go to a Pittsburgh Penguins game when we’re sick.
Not that basketball matters in this case, but Nebraska is 7-25 on the year. They needed prime John Wooden on the sideline to stand any remote chance of going on a run in the Big 10 tourney. Be less like Fred Hoiberg, be more like his assistant coach sitting beside him that immediately soaked his hands in seemingly a half-gallon of hand sanitizer while Hoiberg sat with his head in his hands.
Now, let’s get down to brass tacks.
I posted this on Twitter, but I think here is as good of a place as any to say this. We have some odds and ends, season-end type of things to take care of first. That will be priority number one when the dust from this situation at least settles enough to see five feet in front of us. After that, however, things are probably going to be weird for a little bit. Our guess is just as good as yours as to when high school sports will resume. We hope this isn’t the case, but it’s possible that they won’t resume until the fall.
Like I said earlier: this is our livelihood in the sports department at the Times-News, as well as sports departments around the country in newsrooms and companies of any size. That said, we need stuff to write about in the meantime, however long that may be. We have some things in the works and some ideas on the chalkboard, but here’s our plea to you — the readers — to see what you want to read. If you have news tips, story ideas or anything of that nature, feel free to send me a message on Twitter or email me at kbennett@times-news.com. As I said on Twitter, I can’t promise it will be printed, but it will be explored at the very least.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.