Hampshire placed five girls on the All-Potomac Valley Conference team and three on the boys team it was announced recently.
Both Trojan teams were crowned overall conference champions.
Keyser’s Carlie DelSignore and Berkeley Springs’ Tristan Romo were named the Players of the Year.
Frankfort’s Patrick Brett and the Golden Tornado’s Dan Dawson were named boys and girls Coaches of the Year.
Fourteen girls and 11 boys made up the teams.
Hampshire’s Makenzie Park (senior midfielder), Hannah Ault (sophomore striker), Kaleigh Hott (senior midfielder), Camryn Downs (junior midfielder) and Izzy Blomquist (freshman striker) made the girls team.
Berkeley Springs, Frankfort and Keyser all had three make the team. For the Indians, they were Britney Huntley (junior forward), Dana Smith (junior defender) and Nataley Olson (sophomore midfielder).
The Falcons placed Michelle Phillips (senior defender), Rachel Noah (senior striker) and Elizabeth Layton (senior striker) while the Golden Tornado had Graci Crites (senior goalkeeper), DelSignore (senior midfielder) and Abigail Davis (junior defender) make the team.
For the boys, Romo, a senior center, led three Indians on the squad along with Ben Golden (sophomore wing) and Alex McCuster (junior defender). Ben Nestor (senior defender), Aiden Adams (junior forward) and Levi Sgaggero (sophomore midfielder) are Frankfort’s representatives.
Hampshire’s Andrew Strawn (senior striker), Corbin McCallister (senior forward) and Mason Hott (sophomore goalkeeper) made the team along with Keyser’s Alex Stanislawczyk (junior forward) and Seth Earnest (junior forward).
