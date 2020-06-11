“See you tomorrow, Goldy.”
“I hope so.”
It’s an exchange anyone who has ever worked at the Cumberland Times-News with Jim Goldsworthy can attest to having with Goldsworthy, or as everyone knew him as, “Goldy.”
It’s an exchange I haven’t had with Goldy in quite some time thanks to COVID-19 and the emphasis on working from home.
But it’s an exchange that I won’t ever forget.
Goldy, who died at the age of 72, really meant it every time he said “I hope so.” And not in a doom-and-gloom, one-of-us-might-die-tonight type of way, but in an I-really-hope-I-see-you-tomorrow type of way.
He was, as Times-News reporter Lindsay Renner-Wood noted on Twitter, a giant — I mean that in every sense of the word.
At the slight stature of 5-foot-6 — maybe 5-8 depending on how fast the International Space Station is traveling — I look up to a lot of people. Goldy was someone I, and many others, looked up to literally and figuratively.
Imagine a giant county fair teddy bear coming to life — that’s Goldy.
He taught those around him various life lessons — some serious, and some not so serious.
For example, those that read his columns over the years know that he had a set of rules — aptly named Goldy’s Rules — that he has compiled over the years. There are plenty of good life advice tips in there, but also some nonsensical/that-actually-makes-sense ones. Such as, Rule 96: If you go to the well once too often, your bucket will come up filled with mud and rocks. Keep on going to the same well, and you will come up with a $17 trillion-plus deficit.
Again, some serious, some nonsensical.
But the first life lesson that comes to mind when I think of Goldy was a story he told me about a funeral he attended years ago. The person that gave the eulogy talked about going to a cemetery and seeing the similarities between the tombstones: name, date of birth, date of death ... you get the idea. But, the eulogist said, the most important part of a tombstone is the hyphen that appears between the date of birth and date of death, which signifies a life lived. It’s the only thing you have control over, for the most part, is the hyphen. So don’t worry about how much time you have left. Focus on what you can control.
Tying into that is the most important lesson that Goldy taught me — probably without him even knowing — and that’s to live in the moment and not get caught up in the big picture things.
I think one of the big imperfections of our species is that we have hopes and dreams, then get disappointed when things don’t pan out the way you hoped. (Related, see Goldy’s Rules, Rule 1: Expecting things from people is the best way to guarantee disappointment.)
That’s not to say having goals is a bad thing, but if you had told 21-year-old Kyle where one-week-from-29 Kyle would be in life, 21-year-old Kyle would’ve probably spiraled even further into depression that 21-year-old Kyle already was. And that’s not a knock on my profession — it’s just that I envisioned at 21 that I’d be doing what I thought at the time would be meaningful work, but later learned would be a menial job, sitting in a cubicle from 9-5 Monday through Friday. But, truth be told, excluding the 19 1/2 years prior to my dad dying, this is probably the happiest I’ve ever been and even happier days appear to be on the horizon.
Joining a mostly older (sorry, guys and gals at the Times-News) newsroom at 23 was pretty intimidating, but Goldy was always welcoming to new, young employees at the Times-News. Just ask Lindsay, or Brandon Glass, or former staff writer Heather Wolford — Goldy loved meeting new people. The Times-News staff was like a family to him, and he felt like family to each and every one of us.
And as much as Goldy meant to readers — the number of people I’ve seen mention they never met Goldy, but felt like they did through his writing is astonishing — you meant even more to him.
Over time, I got to know a side of Goldy that not many knew, as he was best friends with Gary Carter — Captain Gary as many of you know him, or, as I know him, the uncle of two of my closest friends and extended family members. Goldy — err, First Sgt. Goldy as he was known in that circle — was like a family member to the Carter family.
Goldy had a lot of family members, some by blood, and a lot more not by blood, and he made sure his family members knew that they were family members.
For the sake of complete transparency, a lot of the things I’ll remember Goldy for can’t be written in print for many reasons, but partly because you wouldn’t believe the stories anyway. But with Goldy telling the story, you just knew.
He was one of the few people that I’ve ever known that truly believed in ghosts. And I’m not talking about getting drunk with your friends, watching “Ghost Adventures” and then saying that you think ghosts are real.
As comedian Bill Burr said in one of his stand-up shows, and I’m paraphrasing here: How can you respect someone over the age of 8 that believes in ghosts? As if a ghost would hang out in a haunted hotel, waiting for once every six months for someone to go down to check the boiler, only to scare the daylights out of that person. Just think about if you were a ghost. Would you spend your days hanging out in the attic of some accountant’s house waiting for someone to solve your murder? No. You’d be going to the Super Bowl and sneaking into the huddle to see what they talk about, or flying to Washington and dropping in on some CIA meeting and thinking “these people are out of their mind!”
I personally have never believed in ghosts, but Goldy made me think I believed in ghosts, even if only for a few seconds. Regardless of whether or not they are real, it’s just another attribute to his diverse personality and the type of person Goldy was — he made you believe, whether it be believing in ghosts or believing in yourself.
The void left behind by his death is one that the Times-News can never replace. When First Sgt. Goldy and Captain Gary made their trips to Gettysburg, they weren’t going as Civil War reenactors. They were, as Goldy called them, living historians — and that is exactly what the Times-News lost with the death of Goldy, and it’s something that can’t be replaced.
See you tomorrow, Goldy.
I’m just going to let the voice in my head echo until I hear “I hope so.”
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
