OAKLAND — Four Southern scorers finished in double figures, and the Rams routed Brunswick, 70-53, on Friday night to open the campaign.
The last time Southern took the court, it came out on top in a thrilling 59-58 affair against Surrattsville in the state quarterfinals at Ram Arena during the 2019-20 season. The Rams never got a shot at playing in the Final Four at College Park because of COVID, which also canceled the 2020-21 campaign.
As a result, Southern entered this year riding a 15-game winning streak, and it upped that mark to 16 Friday.
Despite the long lay-off, Southern was sharp at the start to lead 28-5 after a quarter. Isaac Upole — who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists — led the way with 11 points in the first.
Brunswick battled to a close second quarter, but Southern still maintained a 44-18 edge at half. Gabe Hebb contributed 10 of his 16 points before the break, and Jared Haskiell drilled a trio of triples for nine first-half points.
The third quarter was much of the same for the Rams, who outscored Brunswick, 18-9, during the frame. Tanner Haskiell led Southern during the quarter with five of his 13 points. Jared Haskiell also finished with 13.
Brunswick, trailing 62-27 entering the decider, dominated the final period 26-8 to pull closer, but it was too little too late. Cameron Cornett was the high scorer for Brunswick with 23, making five 3-pointers.
Ricky Cicmanec scored nine and Jamis Stewart added six in the losing effort.
Southern finished with five 3-pointers and Jared Haskiell had three of them, Tanner Haskiell made one and Will Moon drilled the other. Brunswick converted seven threes. Brunswick had 23 fouls to the Rams' 18, and Moon fouled out.
In the junior varsity game, Brunswick won 47-26. Dudley led Brunswick with 16 points; Connor Ayers (12) and Isaiah Keller (9) were Southern's high scorers.
Southern (1-0) is at Francis Scott Key on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
