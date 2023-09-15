OAKLAND — Southern Garrett High School will disband its varsity football team for the remainder of the 2023 season.
The Rams will still maintain a junior varsity schedule, beginning with a road game at Fort Hill on Monday at 7 p.m. at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Players and parents were notified of the decision on Thursday, as were Southern's remaining opponents.
Southern's varsity players will have the option to play on the junior varsity team. The Rams had three seniors on the varsity team; they can play in JV games with approval from the opposing head coach.
School administrators from Southern met this week with Garrett County Director of Secondary Education and Athletics Paul Edwards and Interim Superintendent Brenda McCartney to discuss a path forward. They reviewed three possibilities: cancel the junior varsity season, cancel the varsity season or maintain both teams.
The panel determined that foregoing the remainder of Southern's varsity season was the best path forward.
"The decision was made due to the early occurrence of several player injuries and a concern for the greater risk of injury to the remaining players," a release from Garrett County Public Schools read. "Additionally, moving up JV players would also put them at higher risk on the varsity level than continuing to play other JV teams.
"The focus of the school’s football program now shifts to the Junior Varsity team. The aim is to build a healthy, strong, and competitive team of young athletes who will enjoy participating in the sport.
"By doing so, the administrators feel that this will provide an opportunity to further develop the JV team, making for a more positive outlook for the future of the football program at SGHS."
The first sign that the situation had turned dire came when Southern postponed its junior varsity game with Tucker County scheduled for Monday with only 12 JV players healthy enough to play.
A day later, the Rams forfeited their home varsity game with Fort Hill on Friday for the same reason.
Southern had just 17 players suited up for their game against Moorefield last Friday night, and two players suffered knee injuries and several others are banged up. More than one player has also quit the team.
Per Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) rules, Southern's remaining opponents will have the option to claim a forfeit win because Southern disbanded after playing at least one game.
Teams will also have the option to find an opponent to fill the hole in their schedule. Two Southern opponents, Smithsburg and Tucker County, have already agreed to play one another on Oct. 20 at Tucker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.