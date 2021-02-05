OAKLAND — Dave Taylor, the head wrestling coach at Southern Garrett High School, was selected as the 2019-2020 Mideast Section Boys Wrestling Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) it was announced Friday.
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) nominated Taylor.
The Mideast section of the NFHS includes seven states and the District of Columbia. Honorees were selected based upon their performance in the 2019-2020 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement, and philosophy of coaching. According to NFHS Executive Director Karissa Niehoff, the organization recognizes leaders and role models who contribute in a positive way to the youth in their own community.
Superintendent Barbara Baker stated, “We would like to offer our congratulations to Mr. Taylor on being named as the section coach of the year! Our student-athletes have benefitted from his focus not only on skill development, but also on effort, teamwork, and a strong work ethic. These positive character traits will benefit our wrestlers long after their high school years.”
A two-time NCAA Division III national qualifier at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, Taylor began coaching the Southern Mat Club in 1992 and took over the high school program in 2001.
He has coached 21 Individual state champions and six team titles.
