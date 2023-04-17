OAKLAND — No. 5 Southern bounced back from a mistake-filled loss to Mountain Ridge, defeating Fort Hill 11-1 in five innings on Friday.
The Rams (6-4, 2-3 WestMAC) scored three runs in the first and third innings and five runs in the fourth inning.
Southern finished with six hits coming from six different Rams.
Four Rams hit a double and the team combined for nine walks.
Ryan Bird went two innings, allowing one hit, one run and two walks with two strikeouts. Jared Haskiell went three scoreless innings, allowing two hits with a strikeout.
The Sentinels (2-6, 0-4 WestMAC) were led by Nate Farrell with two hits and a RBI.
Shane Welsh went four innings, allowing six hits, 10 earned runs and nine walks with five strikeouts.
The Sentinels host Broadfording on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The Rams travel to face East Hardy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
No. 2 Northern sweeps doubleheaderBRIDGEPORT, W.Va — No. 2 Northern swept their doubleheader on Saturday at the Bridgeport McDonald’s Classic, shutting out Liberty 15-0 and East Fairmont 3-0.
Against Liberty, The Huskies (10-2) scored 10 runs in the sixth inning. Up 3-0, Easton Rhoten Luke Ross, Wally Brands and Kellen Hinebaugh singled. Northern batted around and Ross singled again later in the inning.
Cole Folk and Rhoten doubled to help Northern pull away.
Ross and Sebold each had three hits, Brands, Rhoten and Kyle Broadwater each had two hits.
Robert Deatelhauser went six innings, allowing three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Cooper Floyd had two hits for Liberty. Jayce Clevenger went 5 1/3 innings, allowing 15 hits, 13 runs and two walks with three strikeouts.
Sammy Webber went 2/3 inning, allowing one hit and two walks with a strikeout.
Against East Fairmont, the Huskies took the lead in the third on a Brands single. Northern added in the fifth on a two-RBI single by Ethan Sebold.
Hinebaugh led the Huskies with two hits. Broadwater pitched a complete game shutout, allowing three hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Connor Tingler went five innings for the Bees, allowing five hits, three runs and five walks with seven strikeouts. Tristan Boone went one inning with two strikeouts.
Northern hosts Mountain Ridge on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
East Hardy picks up a pair of winsBRIDGEPORT, W.Va — East Hardy picked up a pair of wins at the Bridgeport McDonald’s Classic on Saturday, shutting out Sissonville 11-0 and beating Lincoln 10-9.
The Cougars (9-8) beat Sissonville behind a no-hitter from Logan Sager. He went six innings, walking three and striking out eight.
East Hardy scored three runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
Dawson Price, Mason Hamilton and Nate Smith each ahd two hits.
Nathaniel Simonton went 5 2/3 innings for Sissonville, allowing 11 hits, nine earned runs and five walks with eight strikeouts.
Andrew Chapman pitched 1/3 inning allowing one hit.
Against Lincoln, a three-run fifth inning was the difference.
Tied at 7 in the fifth, back-to-back singles by Evan and Mason Hamilton drove in three runs.
Five different Cougars had one hit. Smith went 6 2/3 innings allowing 10 hits, nine runs (one earned) and two walks with two strikeouts.
Evan Hamilton went 1/3 inning without allowing a hit or run.
Lance Hostuttler and Maddox Perine each had three hits for Lincoln.
Corbin Ayers went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs and four walks with three strikeouts.
AJ Bart went 3 2.3 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and three walks with a strikeout.
East Hardy hosts Southern on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Hampshire swept in doubleheaderMORGANTOWN. W.Va — Hampshire was swept in their doubleheader by University, losing game one 4-0 and game two 11-5 on Saturday.
The Trojans (5-11) fell behind in the third inning and allowed one run in the third and fourth innings and two in the fifth.
Four Trojans finished with one hit each. Ethan Vanmeter went five innings, allowing six hits, four runs and three walks. Camden Duncan pitched a scoreless frame.
Chase Edwards had two hits for the Hawks. Zach Harman and Tyler Furbee each went three innings. They each allowed one hit and Harman struck out four. Logan Vance went one inning allowing two hits with three strikeouts.
In game two, a six-run second inning was the difference for the Hawks.
JJ Charlton and Case Parsons had three hits while Conner Wolford had two for Hampshire.
The Trojans used four pitchers, Easton Frye went the longest. He went 3 1/3 innings and gave up six hits, six earned runs and four walks with a strikeout.
Josh Smolkin had three hits while Wenkai Campbell had two for University.
The Hawks used five pitchers, Cody Thomas went the longest. He went three innings and gave up two hits with a strikeout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.