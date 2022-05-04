OAKLAND — Southern exploded for 14 runs in the second inning to crush East Hardy, 17-4, on Tuesday. The win was the Rams sixth in eight games.
Isaac Upole had six RBIs in the inning alone, four on a grand slam in addition to a two-run single. The senior West Virginia commit finished 2 for 4 with seven RBIs and two runs scored.
Gavin Warnick also homered during the second frame and drove in three runs. Will Moon was 4 for 4 with two ribbies and three runs scored; Jared Haskiell doubled and singled; and Jack Healy, Jadon James and Reece Reckart all singled twice.
James picked up the win, allowing three runs on five hits with a strikeout and a walk in three innings pitched. Brayden Upole allowed one run over the final two frames of Southern's five-inning triumph.
Dawson Price homered and drove in three runs to lead East Hardy. Price picked up the loss on the bump.
Southern played at Frankfort on Wednesday (see separate story) and is at No. 3 Northern (13-4) on Friday. East Hardy (6-16) hosted Pendleton County on Wednesday and is at No. 5 Keyser (12-7) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
No. 4 Petersburg 5, Tygarts Valley 1
MILL CREEK, W.Va. — Slade Saville pitched a complete-game gem to power Petersburg over Tygarts Valley on Tuesday.
Saville, an Allegany College commit, allowed just one run on four hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in seven innings of work. Saville also doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored at the plate.
Elijah Kuykendall and Nate Travis both tripled. Travis was 3 for 3, and Kuykendall added a single and two RBIs to his three-bagger.
Brandon Mahoney was tabbed with the loss for Tygarts Valley after allowing three runs on nine hits in six innings pitched. Catcher Riley Tackett garnered a pair of singles at the plate.
Petersburg (13-8) was at Hampshire (8-15) on Wednesday and is at Pendleton County on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Musselman 14, Hampshire 4
INWOOD, W.Va. — Musselman exploded for 14 base hits to down Hampshire in six innings on Tuesday.
Kyle Lore finished 4 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Bayden Hartman and Jason Myers garnered three base hits and two ribbies each. Myers was the winning pitcher.
JJ Charlton took the loss for Hampshire. Charlton tripled and drove in a run, and Case Parsons and Cohen Mowery both singled and knocked in a run.
Hampshire hosts Petersburg on Thursday.
