OAKLAND — Jared Haskiell exploded for 26 points, and Southern crushed Waynsburg, 69-29, in its Snowball Classic opener on Tuesday night.
Southern raced to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and 45-17 at the half. Haskiell poured in 22 of his game-high total before the intermission. The Rams led 60-21 after three before ultimately winning by 40.
In addition to Haskiell’s night, Noah Wilt (10 points), Jack Healy (eight), Isaiah Keller (eight) and Connor Ayers (seven) factored into the scoring for Southern. Alex Vansickle tallied a team-high 12 for Waynesburg.
Southern (2-2) hosts Uniontown on Thursday at 7 p.m. to close out the Snowball Classic.
Berkeley Springs 53 No. 4 Northern 40
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Despite Ethan Sebold’s game-high 24-point effort, Northern fell to Berkeley Springs at the Berkeley Springs Christmas tournament on Tuesday night.
Northern’s slow second quarter decided the contest, when the Huskies scored just one point in the period to trail 29-14 at the half. Northern outscored the Indians, 26-24, after halftime but couldn’t come back.
Tymir Ross led Berkeley Springs with 18 points and Dakota Hamrick scored 10. Kellen Hinebaugh and Easton Rhoten scored seven and six points for Northern, respectively.
Northern (4-2) faced Southern Fulton on Wednesday in the Berkeley Springs tourney. The Huskies host No. 1 Allegany on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tucker County 53 Pendleton County 45
HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Balanced scoring and a halftime defensive adjustment helped host Tucker County pull away from Pendleton County on Monday evening.
The Mountain Lions had two players combine for 27 points while four others totaled 22. Trevon Bonner had a co-game-high 14 points while teammate Maddox Anderson scored 13. Levi Bennett added seven and Ashton Lycliter, Aaron Quattro and Ethan Rosenau each had five. Owen Knotts rounded out the scoring with four points.
Pendleton’s Chase Owens also scored 14 points, hitting the team’s only two 3-pointers, and Jacob Beachler scored 10. Clayton Kisamore and Josiah Kimble each had eight.
Tucker County, behind Bonner’s seven points, led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats, with an 18-13 second quarter behind Owens’ eight points, pulled to within one at halftime, 31-30.
The Mountain Lions, however, took control of the game with a 13-4 third quarter for a 44-34 lead going into the final eight minutes.
Tucker County had five different players hit a 3-pointer and there were 31 fouls called, 17 by the Mountain Lions. No one from either team fouled out.
Pendleton (2-2) plays at Moorefield on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Tucker hosted East Hardy on Wednesday afternoon.
