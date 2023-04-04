POTOMAC PARK — Southern was better than Fort Hill in the field, at the plate and on the base-paths on Tuesday afternoon.
The error-free Southern performance allowed freshman righthander Ryan Bird to go the distance in his first career start, and the Rams cracked nine base hits and benefitted from five Fort Hill errors to garner more than enough run support.
After three tough outings against stiff area competition, Southern bounced back in a big way, routing Fort Hill, 12-0, in five innings at the Hot Stove Complex to notch its first win in Western Maryland Athletic Conference play.
“Controlling and focusing on what we had to do today,” Southern head coach Kyle Dinterman said of the keys to victory. “We’re not worried about the other team right now. We have to control ourselves. If we control ourselves, it’s going to be a competitive game.”
Southern (2-3) started the season with a rout of Petersburg but dropped three straight to Mountain Ridge, Allegany and Keyser. While that trio of opponents is nothing to scoff at, the Rams didn’t help themselves, committing 10 errors over that span.
Against Fort Hill, Southern didn’t give any free outs.
It even turned what appeared to be a certain base hit into two outs in the fifth frame when second baseman Tanner Haskiell stabbed a liner up the middle and doubled up the runner at first base.
At the plate, Southern hit safely nine times. Haskiell, Bird and Jadon James tallied two hits apiece. Jared Haskiell, Tanner Haskiell and Healy all drove in two runs.
Bird and Tanner Haskiell doubled. Haskiell’s two-bagger pushed two runs across in Southern’s four-run fifth inning — the Rams’ second straight. The long fly ball to left field appeared to go over the fence at Holler Field but was ruled a ground-rule double.
Jared Haskiell accounted for three of Southern’s five stolen bases. He led the team with three runs scored, and Brayden Upole, Tanner Haskiell and James crossed home twice each.
The Rams plated three runs in the first inning, all with two outs, and one in the third frame before pulling away for good in the fourth and fifth.
The run support was more than enough for Bird, who threw five innings of two-hit, shutout ball, walking two and striking out one.
“He’s a heck of a practice player,” Dinterman said of Bird. “As a freshman, the way he practices and the way he plays ... hopefully he can keep it going.”
Nate Farrell singled to lead-off for Fort Hill in the first, and Landen Keech had a pinch-hit single and swiped two bags in the fourth inning. Landon Sturtz and Jaylan Atkinson laid down textbook sacrifice bunts.
That was it for the Fort Hill (0-5) offense.
“It’s tough to win a baseball game when you make that many errors,” Fort Hill assistant coach Tanner Brode said. “They hit the ball. They put the ball in play, and Southern’s always been good for that. They made us make plays, and today we didn’t make any plays behind our pitchers.”
One of those pitchers was righthander Steven Spencer, who was solid early in the start before being chased after 3 1/3 innings with arm soreness. The junior allowed seven runs on six hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
Owen Seifarth pitched the final inning and 2/3, surrendering five runs on three hits with two walks.
As Fort Hill searches for its first win of the season — it gets its next crack at No. 2 Northern (6-1) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. — the Sentinels hope their form will improve with more field time.
“About half our practices have been in the gym,” Brode said. “We’re limited time wise (at the Hot Stove Complex) because these fields are being used by Hot Stove and other high schools in the area.”
Southern will look to try and get back to .500 when it heads to No. 4 Frankfort on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
“Frankfort typically has a pretty competitive program, so we’re looking at a pretty good baseball game (today),” Dinterman said.
