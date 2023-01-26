OAKLAND — Five Rams hit double figures in Southern’s 70-10 dominant victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night.
Carly Wilt led the Rams (8-7) with 13 points including nine in the first half. Gabby Stem, Ashlyn Leader and Maggie Nickel each scored 12 points. They scored at least four points each in the first quarter.
Lauryn Bishoff scored 10 points, also scoring four in the opening period.
Southern led 41-8 at halftime. The Rams’ defense held Notre Dame to less than five points in all four quarters.
Southern shut out the Fighting Irish in the fourth. All seven Rams who played scored at least five points.
Piper Fryer led Notre Dame with five points. Lexi Shaffer scored three while Emily Besten had two.
The Rams return home to play Allegany on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Petersburg 54 Berkeley Springs 24
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Braylee Corbin scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter, leading Petersburg to a 30-point road win over Berkeley Springs on Tuesday night.
The Vikings (8-7) led 31-9 at halftime and held the Indians to 14 points through three quarters. Petersburg shut out Berkeley Springs in the second quarter and held them to only five points in the third quarter.
Sam Colaw scored 12 points for the Vikings while Abby Alt had 11.
Emma Widmeyer led the Indians with six points. Maddie Daniels, Jazmina Briscoe and Melissa Seabright each had four points.
Petersburg hosts Pendleton County on Monday at 7 p.m.
