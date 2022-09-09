MCHENRY — Southern had five golfers shoot 45 or better, and the Rams edge Allegany by a stroke on Thursday at Fantasy Valley.
Southern finished with a 168, just clipping Allegany (169). Northern shot a 204 and Fort Hill ended at 266. The course was a par 34, as the teams played on a loop of holes that were more walkable.
Allegany's Griffin Madden was the low medalist with a career-best 35. Teammate Sean Brady and Brady Canfield of Southern had the second-lowest rounds on the day.
In addition for Canfield, Southern received quality rounds from Hank Lewis (41), Levi Campbell (42), Brent Canfield (45) and Brayden Upole (45). For Allegany, Sean Brady shot a 40, Jace Patton a 43 and Daniel Reed a 51.
Northern's score was made up by Ayla Speicher (46), Luke Brenneman (51), Landon Bolden (52) and Nate Wilhelm (55). Fort Hill's Landon Colangelo and Cole Blank finished at 66, and Kenny Martin and Kaylee Kisamore shot 67s.
Southern and Northern are at Mill Creek on Monday. Allegany, Fort Hill, Northern and Southern will play at the Cumberland Country Club on Tuesday.
