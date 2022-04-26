OAKLAND — Isaac Upole hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Jared Haskiell tossed two shutout innings for the save to help Southern end No. 4 Petersburg’s nine-game win streak with a 6-3 victory on Monday.
Upole’s sac fly pushed Southern ahead 4-3, and the Rams tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth on RBI walks by Will Moon and Brayden Upole.
Isaac Upole was the winning pitcher for Southern (5-8), which has won three in a row. The senior West Virginia signee allowed three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in five innings pitched.
Moon led Southern with two base hits, Tanner Haskiell tripled and drove in a pair, and Gavin Warnick doubled.
Petersburg (10-7) starter Peyton Tingler was tabbed with the loss. Slade Saville, who is committed to Allegany College, singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Tingler also doubled.
Southern hosts No. 1 Allegany (10-0) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Vikings host No. 3 Northern (9-4) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Catoctin 5 No. 2 Mtn. Ridge 0
THURMONT — Behind Peyton Castellow’s complete-game shutout, Catoctin downed No. 2 Mountain Ridge on Monday.
Catoctin (11-2), the defending 1A state champion, clung to a 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the sixth, when an error, a walk and a single loaded the bases.
With two outs, Castellow was beaned to plate a run, Jacob Bell hit an RBI single and an outfield error on Bell’s base knock allowed two more to come around.
For Catoctin, Dalton Williams tallied two singles, a walk and two runs; Castellow singled, tallied two RBIs and walked; and Bell singled and plated a pair. On the mound, Castellow allowed no runs on three hits with four Ks and two walks in seven innings.
Ashton Shimko, who went the distance for Mountain Ridge allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks — doubled at the plate. Evan Cook and Landon McAlpine singled for the Miners’ other two hits.
Mountain Ridge (8-2) is at Clear Spring on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.
No. 3 Northern 15 East Hardy 4
BAKER, W.Va. — Northern exploded for 11 runs in the fourth to crush East Hardy on Monday.
It was a 4-4 ballgame exiting the fourth inning, but that’s when the East Hardy arms struggled to find the strike zone. The Cougars walked five and hit another in the inning, and Northern took advantage.
Easton Rhoten went 3 for 3 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored. Kellen Hinebaugh, Ethan Sebold and Jamison Warnick all doubled. Hinebaugh and Myles Uphold also had multi-hit games.
Uphold picked up the win on the mound, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits with six Ks and one free pass in five frames.
East Hardy’s Noah Sager was tabbed with the loss. Levi Mongold doubled twice and Dawson Price garnered a two-bagger of his own.
Northern is at Petersburg on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. East Hardy (3-13) is at Hedgesville on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Keyser 3 Berkeley Springs 2
KEYSER, W.Va. — Evan Jenkins pitched a gem, and Keyser gutted out a narrow win over Berkeley Springs on Monday.
Andrew Rotruck tied the game at 1-all with a sac fly in the fourth, and Keyser plated two in the fifth on an error by the second baseman. Berkeley Springs got a run back in the seventh on a passed ball, but Noah Broadwater got the next two hitters out to secure the win.
Jenkins picked up the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits in six innings pitched, striking out seven and walking none. Broadwater got the save in relief.
Caleb Stotler got the loss for Berkeley Springs despite a solid performance in which he surrendered three runs (one earned) on three hits with five Ks and five free passes in six frames.
Keyser (8-6) is at Frankfort (7-8) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Jefferson 6 Frankfort 2
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Frankfort led early, but the Falcons couldn’t overcome eight errors in a defeat at Jefferson on Monday.
A Jefferson defensive miscue allowed Frankfort to lead 2-0 after the top of the first. Cam Lynch was the losing arm, giving up five unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and five walks in five innings pitched.
Peyton Clark doubled and singled, and Andrew Lynch and David Jackson also tallied base hits.
Sam Roberts tossed a complete game for Jefferson, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two base on balls in seven frames on the mound.
Calvary 5 Heritage 1
POTOMAC PARK — Braden Rhodes struck out 11 and drove in a pair as Calvary topped Heritage on Monday.
Rhodes pitched five scoreless to register the win on the mound on four hits and walked none. Noah Robinette garnered the save in relief.
Robinette went 2 for 3 at the plate, and Eli Leith, Josh Howsare, Rhodes and Levi Zewatsky also hit safely. Leith and Robinette tallied an RBI each.
Mason Oates was tabbed with the loss for Heritage, which was out-hit 6-5.
Calvary (4-3) is at Cumberland Valley on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.