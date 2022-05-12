OAKLAND — Southern came back to beat Fort Hill, 9-5, in the Class 1A Region I Quarterfinals on Thursday evening.
The Sentinels carried a 3-2 edge into the fifth inning, fueled by the right arm of Bryce Schadt and a two-RBI go-ahead single by Nate Farrell in the top of the fourth.
However, Southern leveled the score at 3-all in the bottom of the fifth on a wild pitch, and Tanner Haskiell handed out the decisive blow with a three-run home run.
Southern added a trio of insurance runs in the sixth, which proved handy when Schadt struck a two-run home run in the seventh to trim the Southern lead, but it was too little too late for the Sentinels.
Both starting pitchers went the distance. Will Moon allowed five runs on seven hits with six Ks and two walks in seven innings pitched to get the win. Schadt took the loss after he surrendered nine runs (four earned) on eight hits, striking out 10 and walking one in six innings of work.
Fort Hill committed seven errors, and Southern made none. The Rams had one more base hit, 8-7.
Haskiell also doubled to cap a 2 for 4, three-RBI day. Isaac Upole was 2 for 3 with two ribbies, and Jared Haskiell and Nick Butina garnered two singles apiece.
Schadt went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored out of the Fort Hill lead-off hole. Farrell had a pair of singles and drove in a pair.
Southern (11-10) is at No. 1 Allegany (16-1) on Saturday at noon in the 1A West Region I Semifinals. Fort Hill finishes with a 3-12 record.
