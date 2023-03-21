PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Southern walked 16 times and received solid relief performances to rout Petersburg, 14-2, on Tuesday.
The Rams lost right-hander Tanner Haskiell to a an ejection on the basepaths after just one inning of work, but Ryan Bird and Jared Haskiell combined to allow just one unearned run on three hits over the final five innings.
Petersburg struggled to find the strike zone and committed seven errors in the field, which allowed Southern to manufacture 14 runs on just six hits.
The Vikings held a 2-0 lead entering the third. Southern scored a run in each the third and fourth innings to tie the score before tallying six runs in both the fifth and six frames.
Petersburg tallied four hits, and Peyton Tingler tallied two of them, including a two-bagger. Owen Reel took the loss for the Vikings.
Southern (1-0) is at Fort Hill (0-1) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Petersburg is at Allegany on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Frankfort 18, Moorefield 2
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Freshman Blake Jacobs racked up five hits and six RBIs, and Frankfort destroyed Moorefield on Tuesday to pick up its first victory of the season.
The Falcons (1-3) scored five runs in the second and fifth innings, four runs in the fourth and two in the first and third frames.
Frankfort out-hit Moorefield, 16-4. Jacobs tripled and doubled, Noah Houdersheldt went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a double, Cam Lynch was 2 for 3 with four ribbies and a triple, and Jaxon Hare and Noah Raines doubled twice each.
Brady Wilson recorded the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in four innings of work. Uriah Cutter pitched a scoreless frame in relief.
Chayse Myers tripled and drove in a run for Moorefield.
Frankfort hosts Hampshire (1-2) on Thursday at 5 p.m. Moorefield (0-1) hosts Tucker County on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Northern 15, Hancock 0
HANCOCK — Northern held Hancock to one hit to cruise in five innings in its opener on Tuesday night.
The Huskies (1-0) scored five runs in the third inning, four in the fifth, three in the second, two in the first and one in the fourth.
Ethan Sebold went 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and one run scored, Myles Uphold was 2 for 3 with three ribbies and three runs, and Kyle Broadwater went 2 for 3 with two runs.
Luke Ross got the win for Northern, allowing no runs on one hit with six Ks and two walks in 2 2/3 innings of work. Broadwater tossed 2 1/3 scoreless out of the pen, fanning six.
Northern is at Allegany on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and is at East Hardy (0-1) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Hedgesville 12, Hampshire 2
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hedgesville scored seven runs in the sixth inning to pull away from Hampshire and win via run rule on Tuesday night.
Hampshire (1-2) trailed 5-1 before the late-game outburst.
Ein Wolfe allowed one run on three hits with three Ks and four walks in four innings of work to register the win for Hedgesville. Jaxson Ruest had the big bat, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored.
Hedgesville out-hit Hampshire, 13-5. Both teams committed three errors.
JJ Charlton picked up the loss for Hampshire. He doubled at the plate.
Hampshire is at Jefferson on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and s at Frankfort on Thursday at 5 p.m.
