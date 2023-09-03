ACCIDENT — Southern beat South Hagerstown, 4-1, and drew Clear Spring, 1-1, at Northern's girls soccer tournament on Saturday.
Against South Hagerstown, Molly Nickel, Danielle Brobst, Jayden Weaver and Abby Butina scored for the Rams. Ava Hunt assisted on Weavers goal.
Patty Deras found the back of the net for South Hagerstown.
In the second game of a back-to-back, Butina scored on an unassisted goal for the Rams on a long run, but Clear Spring equalized on a late penalty kick. The Blazers' goal scorer was unavailable.
Southern (1-0-1) is at Northern (2-0) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Huskies beat South Hagerstown, 12-0, and Clear Spring, 7-0.
