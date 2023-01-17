OAKLAND — Emelee Parks and Carly Wilt combined for 30 points, leading Southern to a 49-36 win over Fort Hill on Tuesday night.
The Rams (5-7, 2-2 WestMAC) got to the foul line often and took advantage. Southern shot 16 for 23 at the line with Parks going 10 for 17. Parks scored 17 points for the Rams and went 7 for 9 in the fourth quarter.
Wilt scored six points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points.
Carly Bennett led the Sentinels with 11 points including six in the third quarter. She also had nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Zembower scored eight points. Karli O'Neal added four of her five points in the final quarter. Kaylijah George scored three points with five assists and three steals.
Southern travels to face Mountain Ridge (10-1, 3-0 WestMAC) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Fort Hill (4-5, 2-2 WestMAC) travels to face rival Allegany (6-3, 2-1 WestMAC) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Hampshire 44, Musselman 40
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Izzy Blomquist was lethal beyond the arc and Liz Pryor controlled the paint to guide Hampshire past Musselman on Tuesday night.
With Musselman leading 30-26 entering the fourth quarter, Blomquist buried a pair of 3-pointers as part of her 10 fourth-quarter points. Pryor added eight in the period, as the Trojans outscored the Applemen, 18-10, down the stretch to get the win.
Blomquist ended with a game-high 21 points and Pryor added 14. Hannah Ault chipped in six.
Serenity Ritchie paced Musselman with 15 points, and Nevaeh Thompson scored eight.
Hampshire (7-6) is at No. 4 Petersburg (7-6) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Shalom 47, Calvary 37
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Bethany Carrington recorded a double double, but Calvary came up short at Shalom on Tuesday night.
The Eagles (5-7) led 7-6 after the first quarter but trailed 19-15 at the half and 33-25 after three before ultimately falling by 10.
“We played better against them this time than last, but they just made few more shots and played a little harder," Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. "Hopefully we will put a game together where everybody plays and everybody plays for 4 quarters.”
Carrington scored a game-high 21 points and added 13 rebounds. Emmy Wilson tallied 12 points and eight rebounds, and Sydney Weeks recorded four points and four boards.
Addison Adams and Jaicee Keller topped Shalom with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Calvary is at Faith on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
