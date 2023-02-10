CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Six of the seven Rams who played scored at least 10 points in No. 2 Southern's 71-21 road win at Notre Dame on Thursday night.
The Rams (12-7) have won their last nine games, five by more than two scores.
Carly Wilt led Southern with 13 points, all in the first half. Lauryn Bishoff scored 12 while Emelee Parks, Miranda Martin, Maggie Nickel and Ashlyn Leader each scored 10.
Parks, Martin and Nickel each hit two 3-pointers.
Gabby Stem added six points for the Rams.
Emily Besten led the Fighting Irish with nine points.
Southern led 37-13 at halftime and 55-15 after three quarters.
Notre Dame was held to less than six points in all four quarters. The Rams scored at least 16 points in all four quarters.
The Rams host Mountain Ridge on Monday at 7 p.m.
