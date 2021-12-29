WESTON, W.Va. — Southern ran into a buzzsaw on Wednesday, losing to host Lewis County, 47-20, to cap the Lewis County tournament slate.
Lewis Co. started fast with a 15-2 edge led by Bryn Hunt with five points and Ella Pinkney and Emma Pinkney at four points. Southern outscored Lewis Co., 8-6, in the second but still trailed 21-10 at the half.
Lewis Co. regained control, leading 34-12 after a dominating third period.
Emma Pinkney and Hunt topped lewis Co. with 10 points apiece, and Ella Pinkney added seven points. Southern was led by Carly Wilt, who scored seven points, and Maggie Nickel and Koley Richard at four points.
Southern (0-6) is at Northern next Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Liberty 44, Southern 32
WESTON, W.Va. — Southern fell to Liberty on Tuesday in its Lewis County tournament opener.
The Rams led 7-5 after the first quarter and 15-13 at half, but Liberty exploded for 21 points in the third — led by Riley Pearlman’s 10 in the frame — to outscore Southern by 14.
Trailing 34-22 entering the fourth, the Rams played an even period, but Liberty’s third-quarter onslaught was too much to overcome.
Liberty was led by a trio of double-digit scorers in Riley Pearlman (14), Hailey Haynes (14) and Emma Elliott (10).
Nickel paced Southern with 12 points, followed by Wilt with nine and Maddie Artice with five.
