OAKLAND — There’s no sugarcoating it, the 2021 season was a challenging one for the Southern Garrett Rams football program.
After playing just one game the year prior, Southern struggled with numbers, COVID-19 and injuries throughout the season. A 28-6 rout of Tucker County in mid-October was all that stood between the Rams and a winless season.
The good news? It’s only up from here, and Southern coach Jon Nazelrod isn’t afraid to dream big.
“The goal is to have a winning season,” the 10th-year head man said. “It depends on injuries because of the numbers that I have. If we can stay healthy, I have a lot of confidence in this team.
“We’ve already had a broken collarbone at practice, it’s the reality of this sport. As long as we stay healthy, we can be very competitive throughout the season.”
It may sound crazy, but Southern and Nazelrod are no strangers to rebuilds. When Nazelrod took over in 2013, the Rams hadn’t had a winning season in more than a decade.
Following four straight losing campaigns when Southern combined to go 9-30 to begin his tenure, the Rams posted back-to-back 8-2 regular-seasons and made consecutive postseasons, back when everyone didn’t automatically make the playoffs.
Step one for Southern, which enters the season with 16 players on varsity and 29 total in the program, is to establish a sense of routine.
“We’re just trying to get back to some normalcy,” Nazelrod said. “We’re not too far removed from this COVID stuff. Last year was not football. The year before, that was not football for us.
“We were on the field, but we couldn’t get in the weight room. We were limited as far as workouts. At the very end of last year, as soon as we were able to get back in school, the program basically started over again.
“We’re very limited by numbers, but the ones who are here have put the time in.”
Week 1 should act as a solid barometer for the progress of Southern’s program.
The Rams head to Miners Stadium in Frostburg to take on Mountain Ridge, No. 2 in the preseason Area Top 5, in a rematch of the most-lopsided game in Western Maryland football history.
In last season’s opener in Oakland, Southern was crushed by Mountain Ridge, 84-0. The lead at halftime was 77-0. Allegany’s 81-0 win over Ridgeley at Fort Hill Stadium in 1952 is believed to be the previous record for the most one-sided contest.
If Southern can stay within striking distance, it could go a long way in instilling belief into the program.
“We’ve been working on tackling a lot this year because we didn’t tackle well at all last year,” Nazelrod said. “This week, we’re focusing more on the air game. We’re improved 100% compared to last year.
“The kids are working. We’re going to see where we are come Friday. We used the scrimmage Saturday (against East Hardy, Keyser) as a quiz to see where we’re at. We’ve looked at the film with the kids.”
While Nazelrod has been the offensive coordinator in the past, the Rams’ offense will be in new hands this year.
Bo Hickey will call the plays for Southern and its Wing-T offense in his second season on the staff. Hickey, who will be the quarterbacks coach again, has a storied football background having played quarterback at Western Maryland College, now McDaniel College, from 1977-’78.
He later played professionally in Great Britain, where he still holds the single-season passing record in the British American Football League, throwing for 3,725 yards for the Flyde Falcons in 1988.
Hickey later returned to McDaniel, serving as the Green Terror quarterbacks coach in 1990.
At quarterback, Southern will turn to sophomore Tripp Wolf this season. Michael Nazelrod will serve as his backup.
“He’s a hard worker, very young,” Nazelrod said of Wolf. “Has a good future if he keeps working. He’s got good feet. He’s undersized, a small kid, but he’s one of the hardest workers you’re going to see on the football field.”
Joining Wolf in the backfield are Garrett Rounds and Connor Ayers at fullback, Gavin Warnick at halfback and Jackson Savage at wingback. Brent Lemay is the tight end, and Joel Campbell will start at split end.
The starters on the offensive line are Jett Miller, left tackle, Aiden Thrasher, left guard, Brayden Slone, center, Noah Wilt, right guard, and Tucker Savage, right tackle.
On the defensive line, Slone and Tucker Savage are the defensive ends, and Miller and Jacob Hookes will line up at tackle. Wilt, Lemay and Reece Tasker are the linebackers.
In the secondary, Campbell and Jackson Savage are the starting cornerbacks, and Warnick and Nazelrod are the safeties. On special teams, Rounds will serve as the kicker and punter.
If Southern is improved, it does have a workable schedule.
After a tough test at Mountain Ridge to open the season, the Rams are at Moorefield. The Yellow Jackets don’t appear to be as strong in recent years, as is evidenced by their 51-0 loss to Frankfort to open the season.
Southern faces No. 1 Fort Hill on the road the following week, but it then has a home game with Pendleton County, which was 2-6 last year, and a game at Hancock, which was 1-5.
Following a home game with No. 4 Allegany on Oct. 6, Southern ends the season at home against Tucker, at Smithsburg and at home against Northern.
“Fort Hill is going to be very good. Allegany is going to be very good,” coach Nazelrod said. “That’s two out of nine weeks that are going to be challenging. Mountain Ridge will also probably be a tough opponent.”
