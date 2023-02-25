Southern (6-15) at Mountain Ridge (9-13)
GAME: Boys — Class 1A West Region I Quarterfinals
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Both teams won at home — Mountain Ridge 66-64 (Jan. 4), Southern 48-42 ()
IN THE RANKINGS: Southern is seeded No. 5 in the subregion; Mountain Ridge is the fourth seed
FOR THE RECORD: Saturday marks a rematch of last season’s West Region I championship game, when Southern overcame a double-digit deficit to upset top-ranked Mountain Ridge, 64-57, in overtime. Southern fell to Edmondson in the state quarterfinals. ... Southern enters this year’s playoffs on a two-game winning streak, as the Rams have shown improvement after dropping 11 of 12 games during the middle of the season. Mountain Ridge has suffered three straight losses and have fallen in 6 of 8 games. ... The Miners are 5-5 at home and Southern is 3-6 in true road games. ... Southern is led by Jared Haskiell, who is among the top-five scorers in the area at 18.4 points per game. Isaiah Keller scored 23 points in the Rams’ win over Mountain Ridge last week — he averages 14.8 a night. Haskiell has 39 3-pointers this year, and Keller has 31. ... Peyton Miller is Mountain Ridge’s leading scorer at 15.1 points per game. Will Patterson (9.7 ppg) and Uma Pua’auli (8.8) are consistent scoring options at the guard position.
