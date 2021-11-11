OAKLAND — A year-and-a-half after committing to West Virginia University, Southern baseball’s Isaac Upole made it official Wednesday afternoon, signing on to officially become a Mountaineer.
The 6-foot-5 Upole, whose fastball is regularly clocked in the high 80s, picked the Mountaineers over the likes of Coastal Carolina, Pittsburgh and Kentucky.
“It’s been a dream since I was little to play college baseball,” Upole said. “First I’d like to thank God for giving me the talent, and then my parents (Gary and Stacie Upole) for always supporting me. All my coaches and friends for always being there.”
WVU first took notice of Upole when the 15-year-old was competing at the Perfect Game WWBA 15u National Championships in Georgia as a member of the Tri-State Arsenal — a performance that landed him on the All-Tournament team.
In late July of 2020, Upole announced his commitment to the Mountaineers over Twitter. Though the world was on shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WVU wooed the left-handed pitcher virtually.
“Since they couldn’t leave campus they had to send videos and stuff,” Upole said. “That was a big thing that helped me commit. Coach (Steve) Sabins actually FaceTimed me at night and turned the lights on the field and walked out. It was pretty sick.”
Upole will play for head coach Randy Mazey, who has accumulated a 263-208 record in nine seasons. Mazey was named Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2019 after leading the Mountaineers to 38 wins and the program hosted its first regional since 1955.
Mazey, a Johnstown, Pennsylvania, native, led WVU to a 25-27 record last year.
Upole is the first athlete from Southern High School to sign to compete at the Division 1 level since Kamrin Weimer played basketball at Fairleigh Dickinson in 2017. Weimer has since transferred to Fairmont State, where she is entering her redshirt-senior season.
Before Weimer, teammate Lauren Francillon inked with Fairleigh Dickson in 2016.
Southern graduate Brad Palmer, the Times-News Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2001, played football at West Virginia, though he was a walk-on. Palmer scored his first-ever college touchdown against Maryland in 2006.
Another notable Southern athlete to play at the Division 1 level was football player John Stem. Stem, an offensive guard and defensive tackle for Tom Woods’ Rams, signed with William & Mary in 1990.
As a member of the Tribe, Stem was teammates with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
With so few top-level athletes to come out of the small school in Oakland, Upole is proof that with a combination of talent and hard work, anything is possible.
“I’m just trying to be a role model for everyone, especially on the team,” Upole said. “A lot of kids look up to me.”
“We’ve had other kids with college careers in baseball, D2 kid at Frostburg and several community colleges,” Southern head coach Dan Holler said. “It’s a big accomplishment for him and for his family too. They’ve worked hard, and he’s traveled up and down the East Coast trying to get seen. It’s great to be recruited by coach Mazey an hour away.”
Upole was one of the top attractions in the Area during this past high school baseball season, but the now-senior didn’t quite round into form until the summer split.
The lefty’s most impressive performance of the spring came against the mighty Jefferson Cougars, who would go on to finish 27-4 and advance to the West Virginia Class AAA state semifinals.
Jefferson averaged 10 runs an outing in 2021, and Upole allowed three runs against the Cougars on four hits and two walks in a complete-game performance, fanning six.
In the sixth, Upole delivered a rare immaculate inning, retiring the side on three pitches. However, Southern would go on to fall 3-2.
As a member of Garrett County Post 71/214, coached by Northern head coach Phil Carr, Upole posted a 4-0 record with a 0.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts during the regular season. He also batted .453 with a team-high 25 RBIs and 11 extra-base hits.
In the Legion state tournament in Funkstown, Upole won the opener against Cecil County on the mound and hit three home runs over the first two games at the dish.
Upole helped lead Garrett County to its furthest appearance ever in the tourney as Post 71/214 fell in the title game.
“Isaac’s a great kid,” Holler said. “Awesome day for him to sign with West Virginia. He’s going to be a good fit for them, close to home. Kid works hard and he’s out there all the time throwing. His catcher Will (Moon), he’s out there with him all the time. I think he just loves the game of baseball. It’s a big day for him. A big day for the program too.”
Upole will have a well-deserved reprieve from the baseball diamond this winter. Upole stars on the Southern Rams basketball team, which opens its season at home against Brunswick on Dec. 10 and has state tournament aspirations.
He’ll return to the mound to pitch his final season at Southern in the spring before trading in his red jersey for a blue and gold one the following fall.
“I’m sure it will be a big adjustment for him, but I’m sure he’ll fit right into their pitching staff,” Holler said of how he believes Upole will fare at WVU. “Whatever need it is, a starter, a reliever to mid-reliever. I think he can handle that situation. Everybody loves a lefty that can throw into the mid-to-upper 80s, around 88, 89. He’ll learn more and he’s getting bigger and stronger.
“There’s the ‘it’ factor, and he has ‘it.’”
