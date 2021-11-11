Southern pitcher Isaac Upole, center front, flanked by his parents Stacie and Gary Upole, signs to play baseball at West Virginia University in the Southern High School library on Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. In the back, from left to right, are Principal Ryan Wolf, baseball head coach Dan Holler, Elite Appalachian Development strength coach Logan Stewart, grandfather Dwight Haskiell, Garrett County Post 71/214 head coach Phil Carr and Athletic Director Matt Redinger.