SHORT GAP, W.Va. — A four-run fifth inning led Southern to a 5-1 win over No. 4 Frankfort on Wednesday.
Tied at one heading into the fifth, a single by Jared Haskiell put runners on the corners with one out.
A dropped third strike allowed the runner from third to score and give the Rams (3-3) the lead at 2-1.
A two-RBI double by Ryan Bird increased Southern's lead to 4-1. A wild pitch scored the runner from third to push the lead to 5-1.
The Falcons (4-5) scored their only run in the first inning on a RBI single by Cam Lynch.
Each team had three hits each with with no one on either side collecting more than one.
Brady Wilson went 4 1/3 innings as Frankfort's starter, allowing two hits, four earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts.
Lane Lease went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and two walks with a pair of strikeouts.
Tanner Haskiell pitched a complete game for Southern. He allowed three hits, one run and two walks while striking out seven.
The Falcons travel to play Fairmont Senior on Friday at 5 p.m. The Rams are at Tucker County on Monday at 6 p.m.
Calvary 3, Hancock 2
Tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh, Calvary defeated Hancock at home on a walkoff wild pitch on Tuesday.
A double by Cory Vogtman put a runner on second in the bottom of the seventh. Easton Wagner singled to move Vogtman to third. A wild pitch scored Vogtman to win the game.
"I told Corey when the inning began, 'visualize yourself hitting the ball, make something happen on the bases and score the winning run'," Calvary head coach Don Swogger said.
The Eagles (2-1) scored two runs in the fifth. Brady Morgan singled for a RBI and would score the tying run.
Vogtman and Asher Westrom each singled in the fifth and scored a run.
Ray Blair doubled and Ethan Hill singled in the second inning for one RBI each that gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
Noah Robinette went 3 1/3 innings as Calvary's starter. He allowed four hits, two runs and one walk with four strikeouts.
Levi Carrington earned the win going 2 1/3 innings. He allowed two hits, no runs and one walk with one strikeout.
Eli Leith picked up the save in 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and no walks with a pair of strikeouts.
"Our pitching and defense was pretty solid this evening," Swogger said. "Making the third out when it really counted and leaving all eight of their ducks on the pound helped our cause."
Shawn Thomas took the loss for Hancock in seven innings, allowing five hits, two runs and one walk with six strikeouts.
Calvary travels to play Cumberland Valley on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
