ACCIDENT — It was a bittersweet night of soccer in the Garrett County rivalry bout between Northern and Southern on Tuesday.
Both sides played with the intensity of a Senior Night, as it was apparent the uncertainty regarding the future of athletics in the county upped the ante, for what would normally have been an early-season matchup.
The Rams prevailed 3-1 on the Huskies’ new turf behind a two-goal night from Elisha Skipper, but if the smiles on the faces of each side were any indication, there were no losers. Unfortunately, with the season likely nearing a premature end, there are no winners either.
“Northern played well, it’s a rivalry game for us. The scoreboard doesn’t always say what happens.” Southern head coach Jonathan Price said. “Everybody played hard, and that’s all you can ask for right now. You’re hoping for good sportsmanship and for everyone to follow the rules, and play as many games as you can get in.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re not going to be able to play anybody else.”
Southern midfielder Colum McCann got the scoring started with a goal just past the 30-minute mark of the first half, a strike that stood as the game’s lone tally until after intermission.
Southern, who was the more talented team both on paper and on the field, experimented with a 3-4-3 offensive look to generate more chances and possess the ball longer in Northern’s half. Though the sustained possessions — architected by juniors George Musselman and Jake Mullins in the midfield — didn’t yield more goals, the Huskies struggled to get on ball.
“We tried to go more offensive tonight, we tried something different,” Price said. “We had four midfielders, which we had never really done. First time we’ve played a flat back three. ... We tried to keep the ball in their end, which we did. We’re starting to learn to play on turf, we’re starting to string passes together, which is really nice.”
After an abundance of unsuccessful tries at net, Southern finally broke the game open with 29:10 left in the second half. Skipper received a low cross in the middle of the box, which he cleanly buried in the corner of the goal to give the Rams a 2-0 lead.
Northern got one back on a conversion from Carder Stakem, who was the beneficiary of a Southern miscue after a defender fell down, allowing him to get behind the defense to slice into the deficit.
However, Skipper ended any hopes of a comeback less than five minutes later with a strike from the outside of the box for the third and final Ram goal.
Part of the adjustment for Southern, Price said, was adapting to playing on turf where the bounce is always true, instead of the unpredictability of a grass surface. The difference between halves for the Rams was noticeable.
“For us, we haven’t practiced on our field yet,” he said. “We’ve been playing on our old field, so you don’t trust where the ball goes. ... They’re doing well for the hurdles, we haven’t had a single normal practice yet. We’ve been on the old football practice field, we’ve been on the old stadium. We’ve been a half-hour here, getting moved to there. So credit to these guys being able to put two games together like we have.”
From here, the future for Garrett County sports is uncertain. With Allegany County indefinitely suspending the season, and with Bishop Walsh following suit, Northern and Southern don’t have further options other than to play each other as it stands.
If either side plays more than three games, they can’t participate in any Spring reboot if the county does decide to go that route, so that will also be a factor in future scheduling.
Price is hopeful the rivals can get together for one more game on Thursday, but like seemingly everything in 2020, nothing is set in stone.
“This is probably the most talent Southern’s had in a soccer team, and they haven’t got the full opportunity to play soccer,” Price said. “They’re the ones that are going through the adversity and everything, and every day they’re waiting on a phone call from me telling them what to do.
“Literally Monday I just sat by the phone and waited. We were on for the spring, we were off for the spring. We were on for the fall, we were off for the fall. So, one day at a time.”
