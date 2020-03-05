OAKLAND — Southern overcame a slow start, using second-quarter runs to flip the script and outscoring Allegany 32-5 in the second half, collecting a 60-24 win over the Campers on Wednesday night at Ram Arena in the Maryland Class 1A West Region I championship.
Brooke Davis led the Rams with a game-high 17 points, all of it coming after the first quarter and 12 in the second half, on seven field goals and 3 of 4 shooting from the free-throw line. Jordyn Warnick tacked on 13, with nine coming in the second period, and Josilyn Evans added 12.
“They’re just such a good group of girls,” said Southern head coach Rodger Bowman. “They all work together. They all associate with each other out of school. It’s fun to coach a good group of girls like that because you know they have each others’ back and no one’s jealous of each other and, whoever’s scoring, they don’t care as long as we’re winning. They just want to win.”
Kelsey O’Neal led the Campers (11-12) with 10 points on four field goals, including a 3-pointer, and 1 of 6 from the foul line. Jordan Chaney had six and Rachel Bush and Sarah Kesner tallied four apiece.
Neither team could get much going offensively in the early stages, but it was the Campers who took advantage first, with Chaney hitting the back end of a pair of free throws for the game’s first point at 6:31 and Bush drove to the basket and converted a layup to give Allegany a 3-0 lead at 3:38.
Bowman used a timeout midway through the shot clock and Evans got the Rams on the board right out of the timeout with a layup.
Kesner answered with a layup, but Evans knocked down a 3-pointer from the left elbow to tie the game at 5-all at the 1:33 mark.
The offenses finally started to click from there, as Bush and Warnick traded baskets, Chaney knocking down a triple from the right corner to make it 10-7, Holler responded with a layin and Kesner closed out the period with a basket with three seconds left, giving Allegany a 12-9 lead at the end of one.
The Southern defense took over at the start of the second stanza and never looked back.
After the teams traded misses, the Rams got a stop and went on a 6-0 run. Davis broke free for a fastbreak layin to draw Southern within one at 6:42. Warnick then got a steal and, with a defender chasing her, smartly pump-faked under the basket, drawing the block attempt for an uncontested layup to give Southern the lead for good at 6:24.
Just as the Campers crossed the halfcourt line, Davis nabbed a steal and went on a two-on-one, laying it off to Emilee Tasker for the layup and forcing Allegany into a timeout at 6:05.
“I told them to relax,” Bowman said of his pep talk during the first intermission. “We weren’t running the offense. We were just out there throwing the ball around. I said ‘look, once you get in the offensive set, things are going to start to fall. You’ve just got to relax.’ They were nervous. It’s one of those things that you just gotta let them play through it.”
O’Neal got a layup out of the timeout to stop the run and get Allegany back to within a point, 15-14, but the Rams got right back to work on offense, going on another 6-0 run off the back of 3-pointers from the top of the key from Warnick at 5:19 and Evans at 4:50 to extend Southern’s lead to 21-14.
O’Neal then knocked down a 3-pointer from the left elbow to stop another run.
Davis had a shot off the front iron fall, and O’Neal responded with a layup at the two-minute mark, but the Rams closed out the half on a 5-0 run — Warnick knocking down a close-range 2-pointer, Davis made the front end of a pair at the stripe and, off Davis’ missed foul shot, Warnick gobbled up the offensive board and converted the putback to give the Rams a 28-19 halftime lead.
“We said we were going to do what we do in practice,” Bowman said of his team’s aim in the second half. “We just had to get at them. We assumed they would try to set some picks for Kelsey O’Neal because she’s a very good player, but that was our goal and that’s why we had Laina (Holler) on her because Laina is our best defensive player. We said we had to try to stop her and if we can, we’ll take a chance on the other girls shooting. Fortunately, it worked for us tonight.”
Coming out of the break, the Rams made that 5-0 run a 9-0 run as Warnick knocked down a pair of shots from the line at 7:12 and Hannah Owens hit a jumper at 5:58.
Chaney hit a jump shot from just outside the foul line at 5:15 for Allegany’s lone third-quarter basket.
Davis answered with a layup to jumpstart a 10-0 run, with Davis scoring eight points during the spurt.
O’Neal made a free throw with 20 seconds left and Evans knocked down a jumper to close out the third, where Southern led 44-22 entering the fourth.
Evans’ field goal was the beginning of an 18-0 run that was capped off with a 3-ball from Tasker to put the score at 60-22.
O’Neal hit a layup with six seconds left for the final points of the game.
The Rams had seven different players reach the score sheet, with Owens tallying six points, and Holler and Tasker contributing five each. McKenzie Wilt had Southern’s remaining two points.
“We try to work on that in practice,” Bowman said of his team’s togetherness. “We don’t have a set starting lineup. We try to rotate different people in and out, and in practice we do the exact same thing, so they really don’t know who’s going to start until we start the game.
“There’s some that probably know they’re going to start, but we started a different girl tonight than we did the other night against Fort Hill. It’s based on what they do in practice, what we need defensively or offensively, and they all respond. They are a group of girls who are willing to sacrifice for the good of the team.”
Davis, Warnick and Evans came up big every time the Rams needed it, combining for 42 points. Evans had five points during Southern’s slow first quarter offensively and hit a pair of free throws during the 10-0 run in the third to keep the jolt alive.
“I think Brooke doesn’t ever like to lose,” said Bowman. “It’s one of those things that she remembers last year in the first game of the playoffs, we lost. She took that to heart and dedicated herself.
“And Laina Holler coming back from injury, she couldn’t play most of last year. They decided ‘hey, we’re going to put it all on the line when we walk out on the floor,’ and they do. That’s a key because they all bust their butts.”
Southern (20-2) will host a state quarterfinal game on Friday or Saturday against a to-be-determined opponent.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
