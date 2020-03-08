OAKLAND — Starter McKenzie Wilt is usually one of the better scorers for the second-seeded Southern girls, but in the team's quarterfinal matchup against National Academy Foundation on Saturday, the sophomore found herself in an unusual situation.
Wilt was scoreless in the final minute — the last of the 10 Rams to enter the scorebook — and with a running clock that began in the third quarter of the one-sided matchup, time was running out.
But Wilt drilled a jumper from just inside the three-point arc with 40 seconds left, and the Southern bench came to their feet in celebration of their teammate joining the party. In a game that was arguably decided in the opening minutes, Wilt's make was the final box to be checked on the afternoon, as the Rams routed NAF, 72-28, to advance to the Maryland Class 1A state semifinals in Towson.
"It feels good, these girls worked hard, they deserve it," Southern head coach Rodger Bowman said. "It's one of those things where I figured if we were to stay together and no one be selfish, we could do it. They proved that they wanted to win this more than anything else."
Southern knew little of its opponent entering Saturday, but it did know the Eagles were just 6-10 this year.
"We tried to look stuff up on the internet but couldn't find anything," Bowman said.
The underdog visitors dressed just six for the state quarterfinal bout, and the talent disparity was apparent from the onset.
The Rams opened the game on a 10-0 run, with a pair of Josilyn Evans treys sandwiching two makes by Hannah Owens inside. Southern's defense stifled NAF, who didn't attempt its first shot of the game until the 5:10 mark of the opening quarter, a shot that failed to draw iron.
"We told them we're going to go out in our regular defense, put the pressure on them," Bowman said. "Then we backed off a little bit. You get to a point where you're ahead, and you want to make sure everyone plays. You don't want to embarrass anyone."
A Brooke Davis three-point field goal upped the lead to 17-3, and the lead ballooned to 25-8 by the end of the opening frame. Bowman already had all five starters out of the game by the end of the first.
With a lofty advantage throughout the contest, Bowman was able to get all of his reserves significant minutes. Jordyn Warnick and Emilee Tasker both notched double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench. Harleigh Wildeson went for eight, as the bench combined for 36 points.
"Everyone scored, that's what we tried to do," Bowman said. "Coaches kept telling me, 'So and so hasn't scored,' so that's what we worked on, making sure everyone scored. Fortunately, we did."
"A lot of minutes for some of the people on the bench tonight, and that's the good thing."
By halftime, Southern's lead was up to 45-15 behind Josilyn Evans game-high 11 points in the first half — she finished with 13 to top the squad. Hannah Owens added eight of her 10 points before the intermission, and Davis tallied all seven of her points in the opening half.
The Rams extended their lead past the 35-point mark necessary for a running clock part-way through the third quarter, as they would go on to win by more than 40 points.
"The main thing is that everyone was supporting everybody," Bowman said. "If someone came out of the game, it wasn't, 'Oh crap I'm gonna go sit on the bench.' It was, 'Someone else is going in and that's good, let's cheer for them.'"
It would've been even more lopsided if it weren't for NAF's Tanias Henry, who scored a game-high 15 points on five threes. Henry was still having fun late in the game, shooting arrows with every made trey despite the major deficit. Morgan Brewer was second on the team with seven points in the loss.
Now Southern's (19-2) attention turns to the state semifinals, where it will face Surrattsville (16-5), who beat Bohemia Manor on Friday. The squad from Clinton should pose a much greater threat to Bowman's and the Rams' quest for a state title — which would be their first since taking the crown in 2018.
"They're pretty quick," Bowman said. "Similar type of offense that we saw tonight, a couple of players that can really score. It will be tough."
Alex Rychwalski is a sports writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
Southern 72
National Academy Foundation 28
SATURDAY AT SOUTHERN IN CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
SOUTHERN (72)
Josilyn Evans 3 4-4 13, Jordyn Warnick 4 0-0 11, Hannah Owens 5 0-0 10, Emilee Tasker 4 2-4 10, Harleigh Wildeson 3 2-2 8, Brooke Davis 3 0-0 7, Alexx Grady 2 0-2 5, Laina Holler 1 2-2 4, Hana Nazelrod 1 0-0 2, McKenzie Wilt 1 0-0 2, Totals 27 10-14 72.
NAF (28)
Tanias Henry 5 0-0 15, Morgan Brewer 3 1-2 7, Jasmyne Jones 1 0-0 3, Laniah Jones 1 0-0 2, Caiya Wells 0 1-2 1, Totals 10 2-4 28.
Three-point goals — Southern 8 (Evans 3 and Warnick 3, Davis and Grady 1), NAF 6 (Henry 5, Jones 1). Total fouls — Southern 3, NAF 10. Fouled out — none.
Southern 25 45 57 72
NAF 8 15 20 28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.