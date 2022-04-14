MEYERSDALE, Pa. — Southern slapped 12 hits and committed no errors in a 9-2 victory over Meyersdale on Wednesday.
The Rams had struggled in those two facets during their five-game losing streak, but their line-up produced two runs in both the first and second innings, four in the fourth and one more in the fifth to get out of their funk.
Will Moon and Brayden Upole had three-hit days for Southern. Jadon James went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Aerik LeBon, Isaac Upole and Tanner Haskiell all doubled.
Jared Haskiell was the winning pitcher after tossing a clean fourth inning. Will Moon pitched well enough to get the win, allowing no runs on one hit with six strikeouts and no free passes, but he only went three innings.
Karter Schurg paced Meyersdale with two base hits.
Southern (2-5) is at Bridgeport on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson 12, Frankfort 4
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort and Jefferson had nearly identical hit totals, but the Falcons committed seven errors and walked seven to fall on Thursday.
Jefferson — which had a 12-11 edge in hits — plated one run in the first and four in the second for an early 4-0 lead. Frankfort got on the board in the third on a Tyler White RBI single, but Jefferson scored in each of the final four innings to pull away.
Samuel Wabnitz, Sam Roberts and Daquon Shipe tallied two hits apiece for Jefferson, and Kellen Kinsler doubled. Shipe tallied three RBIs, and Kinsler, Wabnitz and Griffin Horowicz drove in two each.
Cam Lynch had a three-hit outing for Frankfort, and Peyton Clark, Jesse Hockaday and White had two base knocks apiece. One of Clark’s hits was a double.
Frankfort (5-6) hosts Oak Glen on Saturday at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.