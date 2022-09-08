OAKLAND, Md. — Lauryn Bishoff had 17 assists and Alexia Wolf made nine kills to help Southern open its season with a varsity only 3-0 sweep of Salisbury, Pennsylvania, Wednesday evening at Southern High School.
Game scores were 25-14, 25-10 and 25-11.
Wolf and Bishoff combined to score seven aces with Wolf leading with four. Carolina Argabrite contributed three kills, two aces and two blocks.
The Rams (1-0) host County rival Northern Thursday evening beginning with the junior varsity match at 6 p.m. to be followed by the varsity match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.