ACCIDENT — Southern opened up the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back, as first-year head coach Ashley Fadley picked up her first career playoff win and the Rams downed their cross-county rival Northern, 44-31, on Friday in the Class 1A West Region quarterfinals.
Carly Wilt and Maggie Nickel, who combined to score 75% of Southern’s points, opened the game with back-to-back baskets.
After a stop following a Northern timeout, Wilt got a close-range jumper to fall before Maddie Artice was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three from the foul line to cap off the game-opening run.
Northern’s Madison Seese was fouled on a jumper shortly thereafter, making one at the stripe to stop the run. The Rams scored three of the frame’s final five points over the last four minutes to hold a 12-3 advantage after one.
Things didn’t get much better for the Huskies, as Southern led 24-12 at halftime and 37-18 entering the fourth.
Wilt finished with 17 points on six baskets, half of which fell from beyond the arc, and 2 of 4 at the free-throw line. Nickel added 16 on seven field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Seese recorded a game-high 19 on eight field goals and 3 of 5 at the stripe as the Huskies wrapped up their season at 9-13.
Southern (5-16) had gotten the better of its Garrett County rival in 2021-22, with Fadley picking up three wins over Northern. The Rams now travel to Allegany on Tuesday, 6 p.m., to take on the top-seeded Campers (13-6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.