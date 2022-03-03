BALTIMORE — The Southern boys basketball team has advanced to the Maryland Class 1A state quarterfinals and will plays Edmondson-Westside at Edmondson-Westside High School on Friday at 5 p.m.
Fans will need to purchase tickets online at https://gofan.co/app/school/MPSSAA.
The winner advances to the semifinals on Tuesday or Wednesday, March 8 or 9, at a site to be determined. The state championships are March 12 at the University of Maryland.
