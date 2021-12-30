OAKLAND — With No. 2 Southern tied midway through the fourth quarter on Wednesday night against Uniontown, Isaac Upole turned the tide to hand the Rams the Snowball Classic title.
It began with back-to-back fadeaway jumpers, followed by an old-fashioned 3-point play on a well-designed inbound set and a friendly roll on a left hook.
In just a couple of minutes, Upole went on a personal 9-0 run. With its first separation of the night, Southern finished a perfect 12 for 12 from the line down the stretch to pull away for a 72-57 win over Uniontown.
"We broke them down in the fourth because they had to take chances when they got behind," Southern head coach Tom Bosley said. "We didn't shoot free throws well the whole game, but I thought we shot them well the fourth quarter.
"Overall, our tournament is what it is. It's the best tournament around in terms of competition. Uniontown is a very athletic and very good team."
If Southern's goal coming into its holiday tournament was to push itself to the limit, then mission accomplished.
A day after winning a wire-to-wire thriller over 2019 tournament champ Thomas Jefferson, the Rams were tied 16-all after one, 32-all at the half and trailed 44-43 entering the fourth.
Led by sensational freshman Notorious Grooms — who scored a team-high 29 points on 11 field goals, four of the 3-point variety — the Red Raiders had Southern on the ropes.
Luckily for the Rams, they had a notorious player of their own. In fact, they had three of them.
Upole one-upped Grooms with a game-best 30 points and 10 boards, and point guard Gabe Hebb threatened a triple-double with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Throw in Ethan Glotfelty, who went a perfect 5 for 5 from the stripe in the fourth to end with 10 points, and Southern's double-figure trio combined for 26 points in the fourth quarter alone.
The Rams outscored Uniontown, 29-13, in the decisive period to pull away for good.
"We played a really good team that's well-coached," Uniontown head coach Rob Kezmarsky said. "We also played without a starter that averages 17 points and 10 rebounds. ... They pulled away at the end, but it was a really hard-fought game."
While Southern's seniors had a monster fourth quarter, the odd bucket out was crucial too.
Uniontown ended Upoles' flurry, pulling within 57-50 late in the contest, and freshman Jared Haskiell buried his second 3-pointer of the night. The latter bucket gave the Rams' their first double-digit edge of the affair.
Glotfelty and Upole combined to make all 10 of their free throws in the period, and Hebb made both of his attempts to pull away and improve Southern to 4-1.
Upole was named the Southern Snowball Classic Most Valuable Player, and Grooms was the Most Outstanding Player.
Hebb and Will Moon got the nod from Southern on the all-tournament team. Calvin Winfrey (Uniontown), Cliff Davis (North Stafford) and Evan Berger (Thomas Jefferson) filled out the squad.
Moon scored just two points on Wednesday, but his tenacious defense helped hold Uniontown to just 25 points after the intermission.
"Will's an athlete and a competitor," Bosley said. "He isn't going to back down from anybody. He's small in stature, but he's tough. He accepts that challenge."
Uniontown seemed primed to pull away in the first half.
The Red Raiders opened the second quarter with a 14-6 burst, capped by a deep 3-pointer by Evan Townsend, for a 30-22 lead.
In a pinch, Southern solved Uniontown's 1-2-2 zone. Hebb found Upole for scores on three straight possessions from nearly the same spot, behind the Red Raiders' back-line along the baseline.
After the 10-0 run that tied up the contest by halftime, Uniontown abandoned the look.
"When you run a shooter across the baseline, somebody has to extend," Bosley said. "What happens is, the guy who has to play him either has to come from the other side of the floor or has to drop down.
"So he's already out of position and he's getting sealed."
The third quarter was tit for tat, though it wasn't without some fireworks. Kezmarsky, who was issued a warning earlier in the game, received a technical foul after one of his players was called for a travel.
All he could do was turn and smile, and Grooms made sure to erase any ill will for the time being with a floater to give Uniontown a 44-43 edge entering the fourth.
That's when Upole and Southern finally garnered some separation, and the Rams executed well down the stretch to lift the tournament title for the first time since 2018.
Now, Southern turns to Mountain Ridge in a battle between No. 1 and No. 2 in the Area Top 5 at Ram Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
"I know their players and coach (Dave) Hobel, who does a great job of preparing for the next opponent," Bosley said. "They'll have a lot of stuff prepared for us. There's a chance we'll be ready for them."
North Stafford 59, Thomas Jefferson 50
OAKLAND — North Stafford came into the Southern Snowball Classic with a record of 0-7, and it left with its first win.
The Wolverines, led by Davis' 29-point effort, toppled Thomas Jefferson in the early game on Wednesday.
The Jaguars cut into North Stafford's 35-28 halftime lead with a 14-10 second quarter to trail 45-42 entering the fourth. Davis willed his team to victory, scoring nine points in the fourth, to defeat the 2019 tournament champs.
Nick Perkins was second on North Stafford with nine points, followed by Av Labruscianc with seven. Berger topped Thomas Jefferson with 19 points and Sean Sullivan scored 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.