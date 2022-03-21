MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Isaac Upole fanned a staggering 13 batters of the 14 outs he recorded, as Southern won its season opener, 14-4, over Moorefield on Monday.
Upole, a signee to play baseball at West Virginia next year, went 4 2/3 innings, throwing 75 pitches while allowing three hits, walking one and yielding two runs, both unearned.
The senior fireballer helped his own cause at the dish, going 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Upole was backed by 10 Ram hits, all of which were singles. Will Moon, Upole’s battery and Southern’s leadoff batter, went 3 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Jack Healy, hitting out of the 5-spot, drove in four runs with a 3 for 5 effort at the dish.
Moorefield led 2-1 after three, but the Southern bats exploded for five runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and four more in the seventh. The Yellow Jackets’ other two runs came in the sixth.
Karson Reed led Moorefield at the dish with three hits, all singles, with an RBI and a run scored. Garrett Strickler had two hits, including a double, with a walk and two RBIs.
Southern (1-0) travels to the Hot Stove Complex today, weather permitting, to take on Fort Hill, while Moorefield (1-1) hosts Tucker County on Thursday.
