OAKLAND — Jared Haskiell gave Southern the lead late, and the Rams hit their free throws down the stretch to upset Mountain Ridge, 48-42, on Friday night.
Southern improved to 5-15 overall and 2-6 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference. Mountain Ridge fell to 9-12 and 2-6 in the WestMAC.
The Rams scored the first four points of the second half to build a game-high 25-13 advantage, and Mountain Ridge roared back scoring 19 of the third quarter's final 24 points to go in front 32-30 entering the fourth.
Haskiell gave Southern the lead for good in the final minute of the fourth quarter, and Isaiah Keller and Landon Grady both went 2 for 2 at the line late to help the Rams seal the deal.
Keller scored a game-high 23 points, and Haskiell added 12. Will Patterson and Peyton Miller led the Mountain Ridge scoring with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Mountain Ridge is at Boonsboro on Monday at 7 p.m. Southern hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
No. 3 Hampshire 63, Petersburg 34
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Easton Shanholtz scored a game-high 25 points to guide No. 3 Hampshire to a rout of Petersburg on Senior Night on Saturday.
Shanholtz, who recently announced his commitment to Mount Union, scored 16 first-half points to help Hampshire lead 13-7 after the first quarter and 29-15 at the half.
The Trojans outscored Petersburg, 21-4, in the third quarter to pull away.
Jenson Fields joined Shanholtz in double figures with 10 points, and Mason Hott added seven.
Kaleb Kuhn (nine points) and Caden Arbaugh (six) led the Petersburg charge.
In the junior varsity game, Hampshire won 52-37 behind 11 points each from Trenton Timbrook and Carder Monroe. Carter Hardy scored 10 for Petersburg.
Faith 65, Paw Paw 56
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Paw Paw made five more field goals than Faith, but Faith's 22 more free-throw attempts proved to be the difference Friday.
The Pirates opened to a 16-9 lead. Faith led 26-25 at the half and 46-44 after three periods.
Paw Paw made 25 field goals but was just 1 for 3 at the line. Faith had 20 buckets and sunk 17 of 25 foul shots. Noah Young, who scored a game-high 25 points, made 8 of 10 free throws.
Donovan Tanouye (17 points), Tyler McGraw (14) and Greyson Corbett (10) scored in double figures for Paw Paw.
