FROSTBURG — In a game featuring 47 combined free throw attempts, Southern upset No. 1 Mountain Ridge 36-30 on Thursday night.
The Rams (6-7, 3-2 WestMAC) shot 21 free throws and made 14. The Miners (10-2, 3-1 WestMAC) shot 26 free throws and made 18.
Southern committed 13 fouls in the second half and 18 in the game. Mountain Ridge committed 11 second half fouls and 20 overall.
Ashlyn Leader led the Rams with 12 points and went 4 for 6 at the line. Carly Wilt scored eight points while Maggie Nickel scored seven points. She shot 5 for 6 at the line in the fourth quarter. Wilt also tallied 10 rebounds and lauryn Bishoff had six boards.
Bayleigh Lamberson scored 11 points for the Miners and shot 7 for 10 at the line and pulled down five rebounds. Sydney Snyder scored 10 points with five in the first quarter. Reghan Sivic went 3 for 8 at the line and scored five points and seven rebounds. Rhegan Lamberson ended with six rebounds and two steals.
MR won the junior varsity game 43-12. Rylee Sheppard scored game high 10 points and Layla Miller had eight.
Southern travels to play Elkins on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. Mountain Ridge is at Allegany on Monday at 7 p.m.
No. 3 Hampshire 49, No. 4 Petersburg 33
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Hannah Ault, Izzy Blomquist and Liz Pryor scored in double figures, and Hampshire held off Petersburg on Thursday night.
Hampshire (8-6) led 17-6, 28-17 and 39-26 after the first three quarters. Ault topped the Trojans' scoring with 15 points, Blomquist scored 13 and Pryor added 11. Pryor also made a big impact on the defensive end, rejecting six Petersburg shots.
Braylee Corbin paced the Vikings (7-7) on offense with 12 points. Sammy Colaw scored eight and Abby Alt and Addison Kitzmiller added five apiece.
Petersburg is at Berkeley Springs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Hampshire is at Keyser (9-4) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
