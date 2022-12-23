Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Windy with snow showers this morning. Partly cloudy later. Morning high of 35F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.