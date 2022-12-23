KEYSER, W.Va. — Southern traveled to West Virginia on Thursday and picked up their first win of the year over Keyser 54-43.
The Rams (1-5) were led by Carly Wilt’s 15 second-half points and 21 overall. The Golden Tornado (4-2) have lost their last two games.
Southern led 24-20 at halftime behind Maggie Nickel who scored seven points in the first half and 17 for the game.
Averi Everline led the Tornado with 11 points. Kiya Kesner and Maddi Harvey each scored eight points.
Southern travels to Lewis County to play Liberty Harrison on Thursday at 6 p.m. Keyser travels to face Riverside on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
No. 4 Petersburg 68 East Hardy 37
BAKER, W.Va. — Petersburg used a dominating second quarter to blow past East Hardy on Wednesday night.
The Vikings, leading 11-4 after a quarter, crushed the Cougars, 25-10, to take a 36-14 edge into intermission. Abby Alt had nine points in the second to lead the charge.
Four Petersburg scorers ended in double figures: Braylee Corbin (15), Alt (13), Addison Kitzmiller (11) and Nellie Whetzel (10). Kennedy Kaposy wasn’t far off at eight points.
East Hardy was paced by Brooklyn Tinnell, who scored a game-high 16 points.
East Hardy (4-3) is at Robert C. Byrd on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Petersburg (5-2) hosts Tucker County on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m.
Calvary 45 Blair County 12
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. — Bethany Carrington scored a game-high 25 points, and Calvary crushed Blair County on Tuesday to end a two-game skid.
The Eagles (3-3) came out strong leading 20-3 after the first quarter and 30-5 at the half. Carrington added nine steals and six rebounds to her game-high scoring total.
“We needed that game to get back on track,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “The girls came out strong, not playing down, but running the offense and playing good defense. The second half was great because everybody got to play and had some first-time scorers.”
Emmy Wilson added nine points, Sydney Weeks scored three and Ava Strawderman and Selah Livengood pulled down four rebounds each.
Lydia Hileman paced Blair County with five points. Melissa Burris scored three.
Calvary is at Grace Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 5:30 p.m.
