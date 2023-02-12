ACCIDENT — Jared Haskiell and Isaiah Keller exploded for a combined 50 points to help Southern upset its county rival Northern, 55-42, on Friday night.
The Rams (4-14) returned the favor after the Huskies (10-9) won the teams' first meeting 67-60 in Ram Arena on Jan. 13.
Southern led 13-8 after the first quarter, 33-21 at the half and 39-31 entering the fourth period. Haskiell finished with a game-high 27 points and Keller added 23. Both guard made three 3-pointers apiece.
Ethan Sebold paced the Northern effort with 21 points. No other Huskies finished with more than five points.
Southern won the junior varsity game 40-27 behind 15 points from Brayden Upole. Luke Ross tallied 12 points for the Northern JVs.
Southern fell to Tucker County, 53-41, on Saturday.
Haskiell and Keller were again the stars of the show for the Rams, garnering 19 and 16 points, respectively.
Tucker County featured seven different players that scored at least five points, led by Ethan Rosenau (11), Ashton Lycliter (10) and Trevan Bonner (nine).
Northern hosts Shanksville on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Southern is at No. 1 Fort Hill (17-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Petersburg 58, Pendleton County 55
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Trace Rohrbaugh drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Petersburg to an upset of Pendleton County on Saturday.
Inbounding from its own side of the court tied at 55 with 2.6 seconds left, the sophomore caught the ball at the top of the key, took one dribble and fired with his left hand to send the Viking faithful into a frenzy.
Rohrbaugh finished with 14 points and three 3-pointers. Peyton Tingler topped Petersburg with 20 points, hitting four triples, and Peyton Day joined them in double figures with 11.
Pendleton County's Chase Owens scored a game-high 21 points, and Clayton Kisamore and Josiah Kimble added 13 each.
Petersburg hosts Keyser (12-6) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Hampshire 61, Lincoln 33
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Easton Shanholtz, Jenson Fields and Jordan Gray ended in double figures, and Hampshire routed Lincoln on Saturday.
Hampshire (11-8) maintained leads of 21-8, 27-17 and 47-23 after the first three quarters. Shanholtz tallied 15 points, followed by Fields with 14, Gray with 12 and Canyon Nichols with eight.
The Trojans drilled seven 3-pointers. Fields hit three and Nichols drilled a pair.
David Burdette paced Lincoln with 15 points.
In the junior varsity game, Hampshire won 60-48. Carder Monroe (19 points) and Trenton Timbrook (18) led the Trojans. Wyatt Finch scored 11 for Lincoln.
Hampshire is at Jefferson on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge 59, Broadfording 49
HAGERSTOWN — Trailing at the half, Mountain Ridge outscored Broadfording by 11 after the intermission to escape Hagerstown with a win Friday.
The Miners (9-10) opened the game up 16-11 after the first quarter, but Broadfording battled back in the second period to lead 24-23 at the intermission.
The Miners took a 38-37 lead into the fourth period where they outscored Boradfording, 21-12, to hold on.
Tyson Shumaker led all scorers with 17 for Mountain Ridge. Peyton Miller tallied 13 points, Uma Pua'auli scored eight and Owen Pratt added seven.
Neftali Rios and Dawda Sylva topped Broadfording with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Mountain Ridge won the junior varsity game 48-27. Tyler Cook and Brady Moran paced the Miners with nine points each.
Mountain Ridge hosts Washington on Monday at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.