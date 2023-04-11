OAKLAND — No. 5 Southern scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from No. 4 Petersburg, 10-4, on Tuesday.
The victory is Southern's fourth in a row following a 1-3 start.
The Vikings (8-8) tied the game at 3-all in the top of the fifth inning when Peyton Tingler struck a two-run triple to center field as part of his 3 for 3, three-RBI day.
Tanner Haskiell hit a go-ahead, two-out single one inning later, and he later scored on a Petersburg error. Southern put up a five-spot in the sixth to go up 10-3.
Jadon James delivered a quality start for the Rams, allowing three runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks in four innings pitched. Reliever Ryan Bird picked up the win, allowing one unearned run in 2 1/3 frames of work.
Jared Haskiell pitched a scoreless final 2/3 innings.
Tanner Haskiell went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Ben Lohr doubled twice and drove in a pair. Bird also hit a two-bagger as part of his two-hit performance.
Petersburg is at Paw Paw on Friday at 5 p.m. Southern is at Mountain Ridge (3-4) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Hampshire 4, Berkeley Springs 3
ROMNEY, W.Va — Hampshire trailed for six innings before completing a comeback via a seventh-inning walkoff in a win over Berkeley Springs on Monday.
The Trojans (4-7) scored three runs in the sixth and scored the winning run in the seventh.
Down 3-0 in the sixth, an RBI single by Chase Parsons put Hampshire on the board. A groundout and walk tied the game at 3.
A walk and an error put two on to open the bottom of the seventh. Conner Wolford singled to center to walk it off.
The Indians scored two runs in the second on a two-run single from Chance Swink. A walk in the sixth gave Berkeley Springs its third run.
Wolford went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Trojans.
JJ Charlton pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, three unearned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.
Garrett Stotler went six innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Reagan Johnson pitched in the seventh, allowing one hit.
Stotler went 2 for 2 with a triple.
Hampshire hosted Moorefield on Tuesday and faces Musselman on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Fort Hill 5, Hancock 4
CUMBERLAND — Anthony Burns struck out 11 batters on the mound to lead Fort Hill over Hancock on Monday for its first win of the season.
The Sentinels (1-5) scored two runs in the first and second innings to lead 4-1. Hancock tied the game with a three-run third inning before Fort Hill notched the game's final score with a run in the fourth.
Burns kept the Panthers off-balance to the tune of 11 Ks, allowing no earned runs in six innings of work to pick up the win. Steven Spencer fanned two in a scoreless seventh to get the save.
Fort Hill out-hit Hancock, 8-4. Both teams committed six errors.
Spencer went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base to top the Sentinel offense.
Fort Hill hosts Berlin Brothersvalley on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Frankfort 9, Andrews 3
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Frankfort won its opener at the Mingo Bay Classic on Tuesday, defeating Andrews (South Carolina), 9-3.
Frankfort wast out-hit, 8-7, but the Falcons committed just two errors to Andrews' seven. Andrews also walked nine batters between its three pitchers.
Brady Wilson picked up the win on the mound for Frankfort, allowing three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
Wilson came out after 107 pitches with an out in the seventh, and Lane Lease fanned the final two Andrews hitters to push the Falcons to 5-6 on the year.
Lanson Orndorf doubled, singled and drove in a pair. Noah Raines also notched a multi-hit day.
Khalil Dorsey took the loss for Andrews, surrendering seven runs (three earned) on three hits, walking seven in four innings pitched. Dorsey doubled at the plate. Sloan Harper went 3 for 4.
Frankfort takes on Landstown (Virginia) on Wednesday at noon.
East Hardy 7, Pendleton County 4
BAKER, W.Va. — A five-run second inning led East Hardy to a home win on Monday over Pendleton County.
The Cougars (5-6) won despite getting outhit 7-5.
Errors were a problem for the Wildcats who committed seven. Two led to runs in the second inning.
An RBI single by Brandon Jones and a run-scoring triple by Dawson Price helped add to East Hardy's lead at 6-0 after two innings.
Shayne Sisler doubled in the fourth to make it 7-0.
A Jayden Roberson RBI double in the sixth scored three to cut Pendleton County's deficit to 7-4.
Jones went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Cougars.
Sisler went four innings and earned the win. He gave up three hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Price and Levi Mongold finished the game.
Roberson led the Wildcats going 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Chase Owens and Cameron Beachler each pitched three innings. They each struck out three and combined for five hits, two earned runs and four walks.
East Hardy travels for a doubleheader with Keyser on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.