The All-Western Maryland Athletic Conference golf team poses after the WestMAC championship at the Oakland Golf Club on Thursday. Pictured are the top 10 finishers in order (from left), beginning with the low medalist: Hank Lewis, Brady Canfield, Sean Brady, Brent Canfield, Brayden Upole, Jace Patton, Nick Wilt, Griffin Madden, Tucker Cosner and Ayla Speicher.