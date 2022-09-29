OAKLAND — Southern placed four golfers in the top five overall to take home the Western Maryland Athletic Conference title at the Oakland Golf Club on Thursday.
With a 346, Southern defeated Allegany, 374, and Northern, 416.
Hank Lewis was the tournament’s low medalist by a long shot, shooting an 80 to best teammate Brady Canfield (87). Brent Canfield finished at 88 and Brayden Upole 91 to round out a balanced performance by the Rams.
Only the top four scores counted in the team total, but Tucker Cosner’s 99 was good enough to place ninth overall among individual golfers.
Allegany slotted four golfers in the top eight, led by Sean Brady (88), who took third place over Brent Canfield due to a card off. Jace Patton (91) was sixth after losing a card off to Upole, and Nick Wilt (97) and Griffin Madden (98) were seventh and eighth overall, respectively.
Ayla Speicher topped Northern with a top 10 finish overall, carding a 100. Luke Brenneman shot a 103, Luke Wilburn notched a 106 and Landan Bolden tallied a 107.
Fort Hill was represented by Kenny Martin (128), Landen Colangelo (129), Cole Bank (133) and Kaylee Kisamore (137).
The West Region tournament is at Black Rock in Hagerstown on Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.
