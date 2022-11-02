COLLEGE PARK — Southern sophomore Hank Lewis nabbed a ninth-place finish at the Class 1A/2A state golf tournament at the University of Maryland last week.
Lewis, the lone representative from the Western Maryland Athletic Conference at the state tournament, shot a 78 on Day 1 to advance to the final round for the first time in his career.
Lewis qualified for states last year but was eliminated in the first round. Allegany's Darian Bauer placed 11th in 2021.
In this year's tournament, Lewis carded a 75 on the final day — the seventh best round among Class 1A/2A performers — to end with an overall score of 153 and a top 10 finish.
Lewis had the second-lowest score among underclassmen behind only Jackson Geyer of C. Milton Wright, who shot a 148 to finish third overall. Noah Wallace of North East (140) was the low medalist, followed by Hank Adams of Brunswick (146).
Poolesville captured the Class 1A/2A team title by shooting a 635, edging Southern Carroll by three strokes. River Hill won the 3A/4A championship in dominating fashion by finishing 28 strokes better than Marriotts Ridge (576 to 604).
Benjamin Siriboury of River Hill defended his title as the Class 3A/4A low medalist, shooting a 132 to top the field for a second season in a row.
