HAGERSTOWN — Southern's Hank Lewis shot a 73 at the West Regional tournament at Black Rock on Monday to qualify for states for a second consecutive season.
Lewis, who placed third individually, was the lone golfer from the Western Maryland Athletic Conference to qualify for the state tournament.
Allegany's Griffin Madden shot a 79 and Sean Brady ended at 80 to finish below the qualifying line of 81 for boys; however, the cut line was lowered to 77 because an unusually large number of teams qualified for states (five).
Madden and Brady were the only golfers to shoot under 80 who did not make the state tournament.
Southern shot a 356 as a team to place 11th out of 12 teams in the regional. Other than Lewis' 73, Brady Canfield shot an 85, Brent Canfield tallied a 97 and Tucker Cosner carded a 101.
Jace Patton of Allegany also shot an 87, and Ayla Speicher of Northern finished at 108.
As a freshman last year, Lewis made it to College Park but was eliminated on the first day along with Northern's Chase Taylor. Darian Bauer finished 11th out of 52 golfers in Class 2A/1A in 2021, the best finish ever by an Allegany golfer.
The 2022 tournament begins with the Class 4A/3A qualifying round on Monday, Oct. 24, followed by Class 2A/1A opening round on Tuesday at the University of Maryland golf course. Qualifying teams and individuals will play for the championship on Wednesday.
