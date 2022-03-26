OAKLAND — Of all the qualities Maggie Nickel possesses on the soccer field, it’s her knowledge that sets her apart from so many throughout the area. Nickel’s hard work was rewarded by being named co-Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
The individual awards and All-Area teams were decided at a meeting of area head coaches last year. Selections were then sent to the Cumberland Times-News.
Nickel shares the award with Allegany defensive midfielder Lya Smith.
The junior centerback was a brick wall in defense and brilliant on the ball for the Rams in 2021.
“Her knowledge of the game is one of the many things that makes her such a fantastic player,” said Southern head coach Larry Smith. “She could read the field and basically she could play anywhere on that entire backline, and even helped out as far as she could see the field and call out what she saw to the midfield as well. Her ballhandling skills were top-notch, which allowed her to bring the ball out of defense and transition smoothly to offense.”
Smith lauded Nickel for her leadership ability and how her presence on the field was like having a coach on the field.
“She is a no-nonsense, take-charge player on the field, and in practice as well,” Smith said. “She also has an ability during practice to break it down for the other players that have questions. The manner in which she addresses those questions leads to respect from the other players, especially the younger players on the team, but also her upperclassmen teammates. They’ve all played together for a while and they pretty much understand each other on the field.”
Nickel is the traditional multi-sport athlete that thrives on the soccer field not just because of talent and hard work, but also because of playing basketball, where so many defensive tactics collide and cross over.
“As it translates to soccer, things just come full circle,” Smith said. “I was never one to tell any of my players during my tenure as a coach that you can only play soccer. By playing multiple sports, it gives you that well-roundedness. It’s a lot of work, but it gives you a well-rounded high school career.
“The flip side of that is someone that just plays soccer, those are the ones that play soccer but year-round, as it is with travel hoops, travel softball. But I think in her case, a two-sport athlete, it really helps.”
As a coach, Nickel being junior and having one more year to build on her already-strong core has Smith looking forward to the 2022 season.
“There’s no question that her leadership skills in this upcoming year are really going to be called upon,” Smith said. “There’s no question she’ll step up and serve the role well.
“I’ve said it a couple times before, but in her case it’s really fun to watch her grow as a player and as a person. The way that she commands the field and just her leadership skills in general are what make coaching fun. It’s what makes it fun to watch her develop the way she has. You’re in it for everybody, every single one of your players, but to see someone come out of their shell and develop like that, that’s what coaching is all about. That’s part of the joy of it.”
