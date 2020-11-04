BALTIMORE — Southern Garrett wrestling coach Dave Taylor was one of 22 high school coaches from across the state to be selected the 2019-20 National Federation of State High School Association Coaches of the Year.
The NFHS annually honors a Coach of the Year in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports (by participation numbers), and in two “other” sports — one for boys and one for girls — that are not included in the top 10 listings. The NFHS also recognizes a spirit coach as a separate award. Winners of NFHS awards must be active coaches during the year for which they receive their award. This year’s awards recognize coaches for the 2019-20 school year.
The recipients for boys sports are Taylor, wrestling, Southern Garrett; John Childers, baseball, La Plata High School; Darnell Myers, basketball, Springbrook High School; David Lillard, cross country, Oakdale High School; Doug Williams, football, Catoctin High School; Randy Berger, golf, Gaithersburg High School; Eric Cava, soccer, Gaithersburg High School; Chris Tappis, swimming & diving, Winston Churchill High School; Jason Gohn, tennis, Walt Whitman High School; and Valerie Harrington, track & field, Huntingtown High School.
The recipients for girls sports are: Scott Robinson, basketball, Howard High School; Herb Tolbert, cross country, Gaithersburg High School; Jennifer Holiday Mohr, lacrosse, Quince Orchard High School; Haroot Hakopian, soccer, Winston Churchill High School; Louie Hoelman, softball, Montgomery Blair High School; Jon Leong, swimming & diving, Poolesville High School; Josh Dawson, track & field, Northern-Calvert High School; Karen Hampton, volleyball, Williamsport High School.
The State Coach of the Year Award for spirit is Karen Bettencourt of Dulaney High School. Brenda Stohmer, a field hockey coach at Liberty High School, and Anita Shaw, a corollary sports coach at Dulaney High School, were chosen in the “other” category for girls sports, and Steve DeFeo, a lacrosse coach at Westminster High School, was chosen in the “other” category for boys sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.