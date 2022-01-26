OAKLAND — In a career of accolades and honors, Tom Bosley might’ve just received his best yet. The veteran Southern coach was selected to coach in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game on March 29 in Chicago.
Bosley will coach the east team and will be assisted by Cory Bosley and Matt Redinger, his right-hand men on his Southern staff. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Tom Bosley said. “Good thing is I get to take a couple of coaches from my varsity staff. I’m glad it worked out for them, with work and their families.
“It ranks up there as one of the most elite things you can do because that’s the best high school players in the country. I’ll get an opportunity to coach, watch the best players and hopefully learn a thing or two. I hope I can teach them something, but they’ll educate me too.
“I’m excited to be a representative. I’m appreciative and humble I was selected to do it. At the same time, there were a lot of people who’ve given me the opportunity along the way. People who taught me the game inside and out. High school coaches around here, my college coach, kids I’ve coached and my assistants.”
In its 45th year, the McDonald’s All-American Game has a reputation as the premier high school basketball showcase in the country. Of the 1,080 boys and 506 girls that have competed since 1977, 93 went on to become NBA all-stars and 45 became WNBA all-stars.
That list includes Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Candace Parker and Breanna Stewart to name a few.
This year’s boys team is no different, with 13 of the top 14 prospects from the 247Sports composite rankings invited to the 24-player field. Out of those athletes that will take to the hardwood in Chicago, all are slotted within the top 31 players in the class of 2022.
“The tradition and prestige of the McDonald’s All American Games is unrivaled — it’s truly in a league of its own atop high school athletic programs that, for more than four decades, has recognized and created the opportunity for some of the nation’s best high school athletes,” said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and digital customer experience officer, McDonald’s USA, in a release.
Southern has both sported themselves and faced a host of talented athletes over the years, but there’s no comparison for the all-star game. Still, Bosley isn’t worried about the rise in competition.
“Basketball is basketball, but I know they’ll be doing things that are way beyond what I’ve taught at Southern High,” he said. “They’ll do it the way we want it done, but they’ll do it at a higher level.”
In addition to Bosley’s selection, Michael Thomas Jr. of Thomson High School in Thomson, Georgia, will coach the west team. On the girls side, Hilda Hankerson of Westlake High School in Atlanta and Patty S. Evers of East Bladen High School in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, are the coaches.
The process to select Bosley, who has a 411-201 record in 25 years at Southern, began more than a year ago, but last year’s game was canceled due to the coronavirus.
The news of his appointment this year broke Tuesday at 3 p.m. on ESPN’s McDonald’s All-American announcement show, when the 24 players and four coaches were officially named.
Bosley doesn’t know the exact selection process, but he credited his relationship with the late Morgan Wootten, who coached for 46 seasons at Dematha and was one of the founders of the McDonald’s All-American game.
Wootten’s son, Joe Wootten, has been the co-chairman of the boys and girls selection committee since 2003. Joe Wootten has also been the head boys coach at Bishop O’Connell in Fairfax, Virginia, since 1999.
Practice for the All-American game will begin on March 26.
